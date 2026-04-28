Espido Freire se echa las manos a la cabeza con 'The Fate Of Ophelia' de Taylor Swift: "Todo Mal"

A Espido Freire no le gusta The Fate Of Ophelia de Taylor Swift. A la escritora, colaboradora de Cuerpos especiales, no le convence la canción. "Es bonita con un vídeo chulísimo pero, hombre, no me metas a Ophelia en todo esto", ha dicho para recordar después que es fanática de Shakespeare.

"Esto es como cuando me dicen ¿Jane Austen? Me encantan los Bridgerton, cuánto tenemos en común... ¡Entro en combustión! Es difícil verme enfadada pero no es imposible", ha añadido antes de ponerse a hablar de Taylor Swift. "No quiero decir que no se haya leído a Shakespeare antes de acostarse pero las alusiones a esta novela creo, deduzco, infiero que las ha sacado de una novela de Lisa Klein, con una peli protagonizada por Clive Owen y Naomi Watts", ha asegurado deseándole a la autora de este libro "tanto paz encuentre como silencio" le desea.

"Las alusiones a esta novela las ha sacado de una de Lisa Klein"

"En la tragedia de Shakespeare Ophelia es una jovencita, única hija de Polonio, el consejero del Rey, y se trae un roneo con Hamlet de larga duración. Él le escribe versos...", ha explicado sobre la historia que luego ha resumido para no prolongar demasiado la sección.

"Su padre le dice qué hacer, el crush de pronto la ghostea, la Corte la usa y ella dice ¡Hasta aquí! Se vuelve loca. Con posterioridad se ahoga en un riachuelo lleno de flores que podéis ver en el arranque del vídeo de Taylor Swift. El siglo XIX se obsesionó con esa dulce Ophelia ahogada y tenemos un montón de cuadros de Ophelia ahogándose y todo esto para que dos siglos después diga Taylor Swift Igual no te ahogas si viene el chico adecuado porque es lo que dice y aquí es lo que más me cuesta tragar", ha apuntado.

A Espido le chirría que en la línea anterior diga Me juré lealtad a mí misma y que en la siguiente estrofa diga Solo tú tienes la llave. Juro lealtad a tus manos, a tu equipo... ¿Es amor? ¿Contrato de permanencia? Your Team, Your Vibes... ¿En serio? ¿En serio vamos a aplicar a esto la lectura romántica clásica?", ha dicho indignada. "Él llega, él la saca de la oscuridad, él le da sentido..."

"Esto lo hemos visto mil veces. Está sobadísimo. Lo hemos visto en Disney, lo vimos en Jane Austen, lo vimos en ese verano loco de tu prima Ana en 2007... y para colmo el chico es un pirómano. Tira fuegos. Tú estás a punto de ahogarte y te salva alguien que juega con fuego. Cariño, Taylor, céntrate...", ha apuntado antes de compartir una conclusión final.

"Ophelia se ahogó en un río, Taylor se fusiona en una relación y yo no sé que da más miedo"

"Ophelia se ahogó en un río, Taylor se fusiona en una relación y yo no sé que da más miedo", ha rematado antes de despedirse de Eva Soriano y Nacho García. "Eso sí, esta canción para playlist es increíble. Si te vas a hundir, si te vas a ahogar, si desoyes los consejos de Eva y decides finalmente confiar en alguien, al menos hazlo mona y que todo a tu alrededor suene bien".

La letra de 'The Fate Of Ophelia' de Taylor Swift

I heard you calling

On the megaphone

You wanna see me all alone

As legend has it you

Are quite the pyro

You light the match to watch it blow

And if you'd never come for me

I might've drowned in the melancholy

I swore my loyalty to me, myself and I

Right before you lit my sky up

All that time

I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (see it all)

Late one night

You dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of

Ophelia

Keep it one hundred

On the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands

Your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been

'Cause now you're mine

It's 'bout to be the sleepless night

You've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

The eldest daughter of a nobleman

Ophelia lived in fantasy

But love was a cold bed full of scorpions

The venom stole her sanity

And if you'd never come for me

I might've lingered in purgatory

You wrap around me like a chain, a crown, a vine

Pulling me into the fire

All that time

I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (see it all)

Late one night

You dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of

Ophelia

Keep it one hundred

On the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands

Your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been

'Cause now you're mine

It's 'bout to be the sleepless night

You've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

'Tis locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

Locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

All that time

I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (I can see it all)

Late one night

You dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of

Ophelia

Keep it one hundred

On the land, the sea, the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands

Your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you been

'Cause now you're mine

It's 'bout to be the sleepless night

You've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

You saved my heart from the fate of

Ophelia