'If I Die Young (Si muero joven)', la canción 'premonitoria' que Naya Rivera cantó en Glee

Tras varios días de búsqueda, aparecía el cadáver sin vida de la actriz Naya Rivera en el Lago Piru, en California, adónde se había desplazado con su hijo de cuatro años para dar un paseo en barca.

Según las primeras hipótesis de la policía, ambos habrían abandonado la embarcación para darse un baño, cuando algo pasó -muchos apuntan a las fuertes corrientes del lago que pudieron arrastrar incluso el barco- y Naya "usó sus últimas energías en salvar a su hijo", que fue hallado ileso y dormido a bordo, y confesó que había visto cómo su madre se hundía bajo el agua.

La muerte de Naya Rivera, de 33 años, es un duro golpe para la familia y los compañeros de la artista en la serie, que ya tuvieron que despedir a Cory Monteith (que interpretaba a Finn Hudson en la serie), que falleció en 2013 por una sobredosis, y a Mark Salling (Noah) y que se quitó la vida en 2018 tras ser acusado por tenencia de pornografía infantil.

NAYA RIVERA CANTÓ 'IF I DIE YOUNG' PARA DESPEDIR A CORY MONTEITH

.

Los fans recuerdan ahora a modo de homenaje y despedida a la actriz que dio vida a Santana Lopez durante 113 episodios de la serie, recuperando uno de los momentos más emotivos de Glee, que adquiere ahora un cariz premonitorio. Nos lo cuenta Xavi Martínez en Levántate y Cárdenas.

'If I Die Young' ('Si muero joven') fue la canción escogida para rendile tributo a Corey Monteith tras su muerte, una versión del tema de The Band Perry, que Naya Rivera interpretó de forma desgarradora en el episodio especial titulado 'The Quarterback'.

"Si muero joven, entiérrame en satén. Túmbame en una cama de rosas. Húndeme en el río al amanecer. Envíame lejos con las palabras de una canción de amor", podemos escuchar a Naya cantar, visiblemente emocionada, ante el resto de compañeros de reparto:

A continuación, puedes ver la letra completa de la canción 'If I Die Young' ('Si muero joven') de The Band Perry en inglés:

LETRA DE 'IF I DIE YOUNG', QUE CANTÓ NAYA RIVERA EN GLEE

.

If I die young bury me in satin

Lay me down on a bed of roses

Sink me in the river at dawn

Send me away with the words of a love song

Uh oh uh oh

.

Lord make me a rainbow, I'll shine down on my mother

She'll know I'm safe with you when

She stands under my colours, oh and

Life ain't always what you think it oughta be, no

Ain't even grey, but she buries her baby

The sharp knife of a short life,

Well, I've had just enough time

.

If I die young bury me in satin.

Lay me down on a bed of roses

Sink me in the river at dawn

Send me away with the words of a love song

.

The sharp knife of a short life,

Well I've had just enough time

.

And I'll be wearing white when I come into your kingdom

I'm as green as the ring on my little cold finger

I've never known the lovin' of a man

But it sure felt nice when he was holding my hand

There's a boy here in town says he'll love me forever

Who would have thought forever could be severed by

.

The sharp knife of a short life,

Well I've had just enough time

.

So put on your best boys and I'll wear my pearls

What I never did is done

.

A penny for my thoughts, oh no I'll sell them for a dollar

They're worth so much more after I'm a goner

And maybe then you'll hear the words I been singin'

Funny when you're dead how people start listenin'

.

If I die young bury me in satin

Lay me down on a bed of roses

Sink me in the river at dawn

Send me away with the words of a love song

Uh oh (uh oh)

.

The ballad of a dove

Go with peace and love

Gather up your tears, keep 'em in your pocket

Save 'em for a time when your really gonna need 'em oh

.

The sharp knife of a short life,

Well I've had just enough time

So put on your best boys, and I'll wear my pearls

.

Fuente: LyricFind