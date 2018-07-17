Europa FM El Disco 2014: El mejor pop rock de hoy

El 1 de abril se publica Europa FM El Disco 2014, el doble disco incluye los 36 temazos con la música más sonada del momento.

Desde el mejor rock con bandas como Imagine Dragons, Bastille o OneRepublic, pasando por los grandes éxitos pop de Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus o Lady Gaga e incluyendo temazos para que no dejes de bailar como los de Avicii, Martin Garrix o Marien Baker.

CD 1

1. Katy Perry - Unconditionally

2. Avicii - Hey brother

3. Pitbull ft. Kesha - Timber

4. Ellie Goulding - Burn

5. Naughty Boy - La la la

6. John Newman - Cheating

7. Capital Cities - Safe and sound

8. Bastille - Of the night

9. James Arthur – Recovery

10. Inna – In your eyes

11. Wally Lopez – Now is the time

12. Icona Pop - All night

13. Martin Garrix - Animals

14. Marien Baker - Live forever

15. Cash Cash – Take me Home

16. Clean Bandit – Rather Be

17. The Vamps – Can We Dance

18. Sam Smith – Money on my mind

CD 2

1. Miley Cyrus - Wrecking ball

2. Imagine Dragons - Radioactive

3. Lady Gaga - Do what you want

4. Demi Lovato – Neon Lights

5. OneRepublic- Counting stars

6. Leiva - Terriblemente cruel

7. Elefantes - Equilibrios

8. One Direction - Story of my life

9. Malú - A prueba de ti

10. Antonio Orozco - Llegará

11. Kylie Minogue - Into the blue

12. Lily Allen - Hard out here

13. Macklemore y Ryan Lewis - Can't hold us

14. Olly Murs - Hand on heart

15. 84 - Como si fueras a morir

16. Birdy - Wings

17. A Great Big World feat. Christina Aguilera - Say something

18. Little Mix – Move

