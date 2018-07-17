Europa FM El Disco 2014: El mejor pop rock de hoy
El martes 1 de abril estrenamos por sexto año consecutivo nuestro recopilatorio Europa FM El Disco 2014. Europa FM te reúne el mejor pop rock de hoy: Katy Perry, Avicii, Imagine Dragons, Miley Cyrus, OneRepublic, Leiva, Macklemore y Ryan Lewis, Antonio Orozco, Bastille...
@europa_fm | Barcelona | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 21:13 horas
Europa FM El Disco 2014 / europafm.com
El 1 de abril se publica Europa FM El Disco 2014, el doble disco incluye los 36 temazos con la música más sonada del momento.
Desde el mejor rock con bandas como Imagine Dragons, Bastille o OneRepublic, pasando por los grandes éxitos pop de Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus o Lady Gaga e incluyendo temazos para que no dejes de bailar como los de Avicii, Martin Garrix o Marien Baker.
Cómpralo en:
FNAC
Amazon
El Corte Inglés
Deezer
Spotify
CD 1
1. Katy Perry - Unconditionally
2. Avicii - Hey brother
3. Pitbull ft. Kesha - Timber
4. Ellie Goulding - Burn
5. Naughty Boy - La la la
6. John Newman - Cheating
7. Capital Cities - Safe and sound
8. Bastille - Of the night
9. James Arthur – Recovery
10. Inna – In your eyes
11. Wally Lopez – Now is the time
12. Icona Pop - All night
13. Martin Garrix - Animals
14. Marien Baker - Live forever
15. Cash Cash – Take me Home
16. Clean Bandit – Rather Be
17. The Vamps – Can We Dance
18. Sam Smith – Money on my mind
CD 2
1. Miley Cyrus - Wrecking ball
2. Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
3. Lady Gaga - Do what you want
4. Demi Lovato – Neon Lights
5. OneRepublic- Counting stars
6. Leiva - Terriblemente cruel
7. Elefantes - Equilibrios
8. One Direction - Story of my life
9. Malú - A prueba de ti
10. Antonio Orozco - Llegará
11. Kylie Minogue - Into the blue
12. Lily Allen - Hard out here
13. Macklemore y Ryan Lewis - Can't hold us
14. Olly Murs - Hand on heart
15. 84 - Como si fueras a morir
16. Birdy - Wings
17. A Great Big World feat. Christina Aguilera - Say something
18. Little Mix – Move