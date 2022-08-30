Arctic Monkeys regresa al sonido retro en 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball'

Arctic Monkeys regresa con 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' // Domino Records

Tras cuatro años sin publicar nueva música, Arctic Monkeys presenta There'd Better Be A Mirrorball , el single principal de The Car , su próximo álbum que verá la luz el 21 de octubre.

Arctic Monkeys está ultimando los detalles para lanzar The Car, su nuevo álbum que verá la luz el próximo 21 de octubre. Si bien la banda presentó el directo durante su concierto en Zurich uno de los cortes que irán incluidos en este nuevo trabajo, I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am, ahora han lanzado de forma oficial el single principal de The Car.

Se trata de There'd Better Be A Mirrorball, un tema de cuatro minutos en el que recuperan el soul y los sonidos setenteros que caracterizaron AM (2013), uno de sus discos más notables, aunque también sigue en la línea su anterior trabajo Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino (2018).

El tema habla de los sentimientos y como los ocultamos en muchas ocasiones a la hora de comunicarnos, aunque al final termina saliendo el "viejo tonto romanticón". Por otro lado, el videoclip ha sido dirigido por el propio Alex Turner, líder de la banda.

Arctic Monkeys se encuentra en plena gira por Europa, que tendrá parada en España el próximo 1 de septiembre en el festival Cala Mijas de Málaga. Se espera que la banda presente en directo más temas nuevos de este trabajo antes de su lanzamiento.

LETRA DE THERE'D BETTER THERE A MIRRORBALL' DE ARCTIC MONKEYS

Don't get emotional, that ain't like you

Yesterday's still leaking through the roof, that's nothing new

I know I promised this is what I wouldn't do

Somehow giving it the old romantic fool

Seems to better suit the mood

So if you wanna walk me to the car

You oughta know I'll have a heavy heart

So can we please be absolutely sure

That there's a mirrorball?

You're getting cynical and that won't do

I'd throw the rose tint back on the exploded view

Darling, if I were you

And how's that insatiable appetite?

For the moment whеn you look them in the eyеs

And say "Baby, it's been nice"

So do you wanna walk me to the car?

I'm sure to have a heavy heart

So can we please be absolutely sure

That there's a mirrorball for me?

Oh, there'd better be a mirrorball for me