BTS arrasan con el estreno de 'Dynamite', lleno de referencias a los 70
Como era de esperar, BTS han arrasado con el estreno de su nuevo tema 'Dynamite', con el que se han posicionado rápidamente en el número 1 en tendencias en Youtube. Este lanzamiento era todo un reto para la banda de K-Pop ya que suponía la primera canción cantada íntegramente en inglés.
BTS en el vídeo de 'Dynamite' / Big Hit Entertainment
Viendo la gran aceptación que tuvo el teaser de 'Dynamite', el nuevo single de BTS, ya nos podíamos hacer una idea de qué ocurriría con el lanzamiento oficial del tema.
Y es que todo lo que hacen Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga y V se convierte en un éxito instantáneo. El videoclip, lanzado hace tan sólo 7 horas en el momento de la redacción de esta noticia, ya supera los 47 millones de visualizaciones y se ha colocado inmediatamente en el número 1 de tendencias de Youtube.
'Dynamite' suponía un gran reto para los chicos de BTS, ya que es el primer tema íntegramente cantado en inglés. Y a juzgar por la buena repercusión que está teniendo, seguro que no será el último.
En cuanto al videoclip, está lleno de referencias a la década de los 70, tanto en los estilismos de los chicos, donde la mayoría visten diseños de las nuevas colecciones de Gucci y Saint Lauren, de inspiración retro.
Unos estilismos acordes con los diferentes escenarios que encontramos, como una tienda de vinilos o la habitación el a que aparece Jungkook, con pósters de David Bowie o los Beatles.
LETRA DE 'DYNAMITE' DE BTS
[Intro: Jungkook]
'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
[Verse 1: Jungkook]
Shoes on, get up in the morn'
Cup of milk, let's rock and roll
King Kong, kick the drum
Rolling on like a Rolling Stone
Sing song when I'm walking home
Jump up to the top, LeBron
Ding-dong, call me on my phone
Ice tea and a game of ping pong
[Verse 2: RM, j-hope]
This is getting heavy
Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready
Life is sweet as honey
Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go
I'm diamond, you know I glow up
Hey, so let's go
[Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin]
'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
[Verse 3: V, RM]
Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along
Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall
Day or night, the sky's alight, so we dance to the break of dawn
Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh
[Verse 4: Suga, Jimin, RM]
This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (Woo-hoo)
Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money
Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go
I'm diamond and you know I glow up
Let’s go
[Chorus: Jungkook, V]
'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
[Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin]
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
[Bridge: Jungkook, j-hope, Jimin, V]
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Light it up like dynamite
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy
Light it up like dynamite
[Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin]
'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite
(This is ah) I'm in the stars tonight
So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite)
[Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V]
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)
Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite
Shining through the city with a little funk and soul
So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah
Fuente: Genius.com