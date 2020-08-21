BTS arrasan con el estreno de 'Dynamite', lleno de referencias a los 70

Viendo la gran aceptación que tuvo el teaser de 'Dynamite', el nuevo single de BTS, ya nos podíamos hacer una idea de qué ocurriría con el lanzamiento oficial del tema.

Y es que todo lo que hacen Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga y V se convierte en un éxito instantáneo. El videoclip, lanzado hace tan sólo 7 horas en el momento de la redacción de esta noticia, ya supera los 47 millones de visualizaciones y se ha colocado inmediatamente en el número 1 de tendencias de Youtube.

'Dynamite' suponía un gran reto para los chicos de BTS, ya que es el primer tema íntegramente cantado en inglés. Y a juzgar por la buena repercusión que está teniendo, seguro que no será el último.

En cuanto al videoclip, está lleno de referencias a la década de los 70, tanto en los estilismos de los chicos, donde la mayoría visten diseños de las nuevas colecciones de Gucci y Saint Lauren, de inspiración retro.

Unos estilismos acordes con los diferentes escenarios que encontramos, como una tienda de vinilos o la habitación el a que aparece Jungkook, con pósters de David Bowie o los Beatles.

LETRA DE 'DYNAMITE' DE BTS

[Intro: Jungkook]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

[Verse 1: Jungkook]

Shoes on, get up in the morn'

Cup of milk, let's rock and roll

King Kong, kick the drum

Rolling on like a Rolling Stone

Sing song when I'm walking home

Jump up to the top, LeBron

Ding-dong, call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

[Verse 2: RM, j-hope]

This is getting heavy

Can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready

Life is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond, you know I glow up

Hey, so let's go

[Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Verse 3: V, RM]

Bring a friend, join the crowd, whoever wanna come along

Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall

Day or night, the sky's alight, so we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine so you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

[Verse 4: Suga, Jimin, RM]

This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom? I'm ready (Woo-hoo)

Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond and you know I glow up

Let’s go

[Chorus: Jungkook, V]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, Jin]

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Bridge: Jungkook, j-hope, Jimin, V]

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Light it up like dynamite

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, ayy

Light it up like dynamite

[Chorus: Jimin, Jungkook, Jin]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite

(This is ah) I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite)

[Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V]

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite (Life is dynamite)

Dyn-n-n-n-na-na-na, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Fuente: Genius.com