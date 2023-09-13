TRIUNFADORES DE LA NOCHE

La lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift fue la gran triunfadora de los MTV VMAs. La cantante estadounidense, que acudió como máxima nominada, levantó los principales premios de la noche, incluidos Artista del Año, Vídeo del Año y Canción del Año. La mejor colaboración fue para Shakira y Karol G con TQG. Repasa la lista completa de ganadores.

Taylor Swift, en los MTV VMAs 2023
Taylor Swift, en los MTV VMAs 2023 | Getty Images

Madrid13/09/2023 06:17

La noche fue de Taylor Swift. La cantante estadounidense fue la gran triunfadora de los MTV VMAs al levantar los premios a Artista del Año, Vídeo del Año y Canción del Año.

La intérprete de Anti-Hero acudió a la gala como principal nominada y se fue como la más premiada. Se llevó siete de los ocho premios a los que optaba en la lista de categorías principales y además se llevó otros menores como Show del verano y Álbum del año.

El premio a Mejor colaboración fue para Shakiray Karol G con TQG. Anitta ganó a Mejor canción latina —categoría en la que estaba nominada Rosalía— y Maneskin se hizo con el reconocimiento a Mejor canción rock.

Consulta a continuación la lista completa de ganadores.

Video del año

🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Artista del año

🏆 Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Canción del año

🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

SZA - Kill Bill

Mejor artista nuevo

🏆 Ice Spice

GloRilla

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Mejor colaboración

🏆 Karol G, Shakira - TQG

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Mejor canción pop

🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

P!NK - TRUSTFALL

Mejor canción hip-hop

🏆 Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE

GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Mejor canción R&B

🏆 SZA - Shirt

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix)

Toosii - Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way

Mejor canción alternativa

🏆 Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

blink-182 - EDGING

boygenius - the film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like A Grudge

Paramore - This Is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck"

Mejor canción rock

🏆 Måneskin - THE LONELIEST

Foo Fighters - The Teacher

Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

Mejor canción latina

🏆 Anitta - Funk Rave

Bad Bunny - Where she goes

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Bad Bunny - un x100to

Karol G, Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Mejor canción K-POP

🏆 Stray Kids - S-Class

aespa - Girls

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid

SEVENTEEN - Super

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride

Mejor canción afrobeats

🏆 Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It's Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - UNAVAILABLE

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Libianca - People

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- 2 Sugar

Video for good

🏆 Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

Imagine Dragons - Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

Mejor dirección

🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Directed by Taylor Swift

Doja Cat - Attention - Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake - Falling Back - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA - Kill Bill - Directed by Christian Breslauer

Mejor cinematografía

🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Adele - I Drink Wine - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed - Cinematography by Natasha Braier

Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover - Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus - Flowers - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rév

Mejores efectos visuales

🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Visual Effects by Parliament

Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez - VOID - Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Mejor coreografía

🏆 BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco - Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor dirección de arte

🏆 Doja Cat - Attention - Art Direction by Spencer Graves

boygenius - the film - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA - Shirt - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Mejor edición

🏆 Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit - Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus - River - Edited by Brendan Walter

SZA - Kill Bill - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Edited by Chancler Haynes

Otros ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2023

  • Album del año - Taylor Swift - Midnights
  • Canción del verano - Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
  • Grupo del año - Blackpink
  • Show del verano - Taylor Swift