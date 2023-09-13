La lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2023
Taylor Swift fue la gran triunfadora de los MTV VMAs. La cantante estadounidense, que acudió como máxima nominada, levantó los principales premios de la noche, incluidos Artista del Año, Vídeo del Año y Canción del Año. La mejor colaboración fue para Shakira y Karol G con TQG. Repasa la lista completa de ganadores.
La intérprete de Anti-Hero acudió a la gala como principal nominada y se fue como la más premiada. Se llevó siete de los ocho premios a los que optaba en la lista de categorías principales y además se llevó otros menores como Show del verano y Álbum del año.
El premio a Mejor colaboración fue para Shakiray Karol G con TQG. Anitta ganó a Mejor canción latina —categoría en la que estaba nominada Rosalía— y Maneskin se hizo con el reconocimiento a Mejor canción rock.
Consulta a continuación la lista completa de ganadores.
Video del año
🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Doja Cat - Attention
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Artista del año
🏆 Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Canción del año
🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
Mejor artista nuevo
🏆 Ice Spice
GloRilla
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Mejor colaboración
🏆 Karol G, Shakira - TQG
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Mejor canción pop
🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
P!NK - TRUSTFALL
Mejor canción hip-hop
🏆 Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Mejor canción R&B
🏆 SZA - Shirt
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin' (Remix)
Toosii - Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way
Mejor canción alternativa
🏆 Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
blink-182 - EDGING
boygenius - the film
Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like A Grudge
Paramore - This Is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck"
Mejor canción rock
🏆 Måneskin - THE LONELIEST
Foo Fighters - The Teacher
Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween
Mejor canción latina
🏆 Anitta - Funk Rave
Bad Bunny - Where she goes
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
Bad Bunny - un x100to
Karol G, Shakira - TQG
Rosalía - Despechá
Shakira - Acróstico
Mejor canción K-POP
🏆 Stray Kids - S-Class
aespa - Girls
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom
FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid
SEVENTEEN - Super
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride
Mejor canción afrobeats
🏆 Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - It's Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys - UNAVAILABLE
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
Libianca - People
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- 2 Sugar
Video for good
🏆 Dove Cameron - Breakfast
Alicia Keys - If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato - Swine
Imagine Dragons - Crushed
Maluma - La Reina
Mejor dirección
🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Directed by Taylor Swift
Doja Cat - Attention - Directed by Tanu Muiño
Drake - Falling Back - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA - Kill Bill - Directed by Christian Breslauer
Mejor cinematografía
🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser
Adele - I Drink Wine - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed - Cinematography by Natasha Braier
Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover - Cinematography by Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus - Flowers - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rév
Mejores efectos visuales
🏆 Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Visual Effects by Parliament
Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez - VOID - Visual Effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
Mejor coreografía
🏆 BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm La'Donna
Jonas Brothers - Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco - Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Mejor dirección de arte
🏆 Doja Cat - Attention - Art Direction by Spencer Graves
boygenius - the film - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Art Direction by Niko Philipides
SZA - Shirt - Art Direction by Kate Bunch
Mejor edición
🏆 Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit - Edited by Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus - River - Edited by Brendan Walter
SZA - Kill Bill - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Edited by Chancler Haynes
Otros ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2023
- Album del año - Taylor Swift - Midnights
- Canción del verano - Jung Kook ft. Latto - Seven
- Grupo del año - Blackpink
- Show del verano - Taylor Swift