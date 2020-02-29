Mabel crea a su hombre perfecto en ‘Boyfriend’
Tras se galardonada con el premio BRIT a la Mejor artista británica, Mabel presenta nuevo single, titulado 'Boyfriend'. Con esta canción, la cantante recupera la melodía del tema 'Woman of the Guetto' de Marlena Shaw, de 1969, y además presenta un videoclip en el que ella misma diseña a su hombre ideal en un laboratorio de alta tecnología.
Mabel en el videoclip de 'Boyfriend' / Youtube
La nueva propuesta musical de Mabel se titula 'Boyfriend' y es un tema co-escrito por Mabel y Steve Mac y Camille Purcell que recupera una parte de la melodía de 'Woman of the Guetto', la canción que Marlena Shaw lanzó en 1969.
Este single, que llega después del éxito de su álbum debut 'High Expectations', viene acompañado de un videoclip protagonizado por Mabel. A través de las imágenes, la artista muestra su lado más reivindicativo y feminista mientras baila y crea a sus parejas perfectas en un laboratorio de alta tecnología.
Mabel presenta 'Boyfriend' después de convertirse en una de las protagonistas de los BRIT Awards de este año, donde se llevó el premio a Mejor artista británica, interpretó 'Don't Call Me Up', y posó con su madre, Neneh Cherry, en la alfombra roja, justo 30 años después de ganar su propio BRIT.
LETRA DE 'BOYFRIEND' DE MABEL
Verse 1
I’ve been looking for somebody, tryna kick it with somebody
I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet same time got his hands up on my body
I wanna get high when he take it low low, make me feel strong when I’m taking control
I’ve been looking for my shawty, so come and get it if you got it
Pre chorus
All my girls round the world I know you know what I mean, I get little sexy when I’m lonely, one thing on my mind, I know what I need
All my girls round the world, hands up and sing it with me coz everything I got you know it’s all me, even though a man ain’t something I need
Chorus
I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet,
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeh yeh
I want a boyfriend, yeh yeh
I be looking like,
Where you at, where you at ?
Where you at, where you at ?
Where you at, where you at ?
Where you at, where you at ?
Verse 2
I need you and me together
I ain’t looking for forever
I had so much stress from my ex to the next
Want you better, love me better
I need a bad boy that don’t bring me drama
He aint tryna roll when he get the nah nah
Boy you ready for the pleasure?
And don’t you know its now or never
