Mabel crea a su hombre perfecto en ‘Boyfriend’

La nueva propuesta musical de Mabel se titula 'Boyfriend' y es un tema co-escrito por Mabel y Steve Mac y Camille Purcell que recupera una parte de la melodía de 'Woman of the Guetto', la canción que Marlena Shaw lanzó en 1969.

Este single, que llega después del éxito de su álbum debut 'High Expectations', viene acompañado de un videoclip protagonizado por Mabel. A través de las imágenes, la artista muestra su lado más reivindicativo y feminista mientras baila y crea a sus parejas perfectas en un laboratorio de alta tecnología.

Mabel presenta 'Boyfriend' después de convertirse en una de las protagonistas de los BRIT Awards de este año, donde se llevó el premio a Mejor artista británica, interpretó 'Don't Call Me Up', y posó con su madre, Neneh Cherry, en la alfombra roja, justo 30 años después de ganar su propio BRIT.

LETRA DE 'BOYFRIEND' DE MABEL

Verse 1

I’ve been looking for somebody, tryna kick it with somebody

I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet same time got his hands up on my body

I wanna get high when he take it low low, make me feel strong when I’m taking control

I’ve been looking for my shawty, so come and get it if you got it

Pre chorus

All my girls round the world I know you know what I mean, I get little sexy when I’m lonely, one thing on my mind, I know what I need

All my girls round the world, hands up and sing it with me coz everything I got you know it’s all me, even though a man ain’t something I need

Chorus

I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet,

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeh yeh

I want a boyfriend, yeh yeh

I be looking like,

Where you at, where you at ?

Where you at, where you at ?

Where you at, where you at ?

Where you at, where you at ?

Verse 2

I need you and me together

I ain’t looking for forever

I had so much stress from my ex to the next

Want you better, love me better

I need a bad boy that don’t bring me drama

He aint tryna roll when he get the nah nah

Boy you ready for the pleasure?

And don’t you know its now or never

Pre Chorus

All my girls round the world I know you know what I mean, I get little sexy when I’m lonely, one thing on my mind I know what I need

All my girls round the world, hands up and sing it with me coz everything I got you know it’s all me, even though a man ain’t something I need

Chorus

I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet,

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeh yeh

I want a boyfriend, yeh yeh

I be looking like,

Where you at, where you at ?

Where you at, where you at ?

Where you at, where you at ?

Where you at, where you at ?

Pre Chorus

All my girls round the world I know you know what I mean, I get little sexy when I’m lonely, one thing on my mind I know what I need

All my girls round the world, hands up and sing it with me coz everything I got you know it’s all me, even though a man ain’t something I need

Chorus

I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet,

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeh yeh

I want a boyfriend, yeh yeh

I be looking like,

Where you at, where you at ?

Where you at, where you at ?

Where you at, where you at ?

Where you at, where you at ?