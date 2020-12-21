Ed Sheeran lanza por sorpresa 'Afterglow', su regalo de Navidad
Ed Sheeran regresa a la música por sorpresa, con el lanzamiento de una nueva canción. El tema, titulado 'Afterglow', llega sin previo aviso ni promoción, pero convertido en un regalo de Navidad para los seguidores del artista.
Ed Sheeran en el vídeo de 'Afterglow' / YouTube/Ed Sheeran
Si algo hemos confirmado en este 2020 es el poder que tiene la música. Las canciones y sus artistas nos acompañan siempre, en los mejores y peores momentos de nuestra vida, y ahora, para cerrar este año, Ed Sheeran nos ha regalado una nueva canción.
El artista ha publicado por sorpresa 'Afterglow', un nuevo tema creado por él mismo junto con David Hodges y FRED, y que ya está disponible en las principales plataformas de streaming.
Ed Sheeran ha explicado que es una canción que compuso el año pasado, y ha aclarado que "no es el primer single de mi próximo álbum, es simplemente es que me encanta y espero que os encante también".
Con este tema, el cantante reflexiona sobre el amor, con frases como "Estábamos borrachos de amor esperando un milagro" o "Tan solos en el amor, como si el mundo hubiera desaparecido", iluminando lo oscuro a través misticismo como en el videoclip.
'Afterglow' llega con un vídeo protagonizado por el artista, que interpreta la canción con una guitarra. Las imágenes juegan con las luces y las sombras, con una estética que nos transporta a obras pictóricas del realismo, como 'El Ángelus' de Vincent Van Gogh.
LETRA DE 'AFTERGLOW' DE ED SHEERAN
Stop the clocks it’s amazing
You should see the way the light dances off your hair
A million colours of hazel, golden and red
Saturday morning is fading
The suns reflected by the coffee in your hand
My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again
We were love drunk waiting on a miracle
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go
I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow
And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears
Oh I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh I will hold on to the afterglow
The weather outside’s changing
The leaves are buried under six inches of white
The radio is playing, Iron & Wine
This is a new dimension
This is a level where we’re losing track of time
I’m holding nothing against it, except you and I
We were love drunk waiting on a miracle
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go
I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow
And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears
Oh I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh I will hold on to the afterglow