Ed Sheeran lanza por sorpresa 'Afterglow', su regalo de Navidad

Si algo hemos confirmado en este 2020 es el poder que tiene la música. Las canciones y sus artistas nos acompañan siempre, en los mejores y peores momentos de nuestra vida, y ahora, para cerrar este año, Ed Sheeran nos ha regalado una nueva canción.

El artista ha publicado por sorpresa 'Afterglow', un nuevo tema creado por él mismo junto con David Hodges y FRED, y que ya está disponible en las principales plataformas de streaming.

Ed Sheeran ha explicado que es una canción que compuso el año pasado, y ha aclarado que "no es el primer single de mi próximo álbum, es simplemente es que me encanta y espero que os encante también".

Con este tema, el cantante reflexiona sobre el amor, con frases como "Estábamos borrachos de amor esperando un milagro" o "Tan solos en el amor, como si el mundo hubiera desaparecido", iluminando lo oscuro a través misticismo como en el videoclip.

'Afterglow' llega con un vídeo protagonizado por el artista, que interpreta la canción con una guitarra. Las imágenes juegan con las luces y las sombras, con una estética que nos transporta a obras pictóricas del realismo, como 'El Ángelus' de Vincent Van Gogh.

LETRA DE 'AFTERGLOW' DE ED SHEERAN

Stop the clocks it’s amazing

You should see the way the light dances off your hair

A million colours of hazel, golden and red

Saturday morning is fading

The suns reflected by the coffee in your hand

My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again

We were love drunk waiting on a miracle

Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go

I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow

And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears

Oh I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh I will hold on to the afterglow

The weather outside’s changing

The leaves are buried under six inches of white

The radio is playing, Iron & Wine

This is a new dimension

This is a level where we’re losing track of time

I’m holding nothing against it, except you and I

We were love drunk waiting on a miracle

Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go

I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow

And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears

Oh I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh I will hold on to the afterglow