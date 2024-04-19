Taylor Swift y Post Malone derrochan épica en blanco y negro en el adelanto del videoclip de ‘Fortnight’

Taylor Swift acaba de lanzar Tortured Poets Department, un doble álbum que ejercer de una suerte de enciclopedia en la que cuenta cómo ha vivido sus últimos dos años tras la ruptura con Joe Alwyn, debido al deseo de la cantante de casarse y las reticencias del actor.

Como primer single de la obra, la de Pensilvania ha querido destacar Fortnight, su colaboración con el rapero Post Malone . Una canción de la que, además, ha publicado un extracto del videoclip.

En él se puede ver cómo se combinan fuerza, energía, momentos idílicos y demás elementos fundamentales en la obra de los artistas. Incluso parece haber algún guiño a esas nupcias no alcanzadas por Taylor Swift.

“He sido una gran fan de Post por el escritor que es, su experimentación musical y esas melodías que crea que se pegan en tu cabeza para siempre”, ha escrito la cantante en la publicación de Instagram en la que ha muestra el teaser de Fortnight, término empleado entre los anglosajones para definir un periodo de dos semanas.

Una admiración hacia el rapero que resulta mutua. “Es realmente una de las compositoras más amables, consideradas y jodidamente increíbles”, declaró Post Malone en una entrevista en The Howard Stern Show sobre la autora de Shake It Off.

Esta es la letra de la Fortnight:

Estrofa 1 - Taylor Swift

I was s’posed to be sent away

But they forgot to come and get me

I was a functioning alcoholic

‘Til nobody noticed my new aesthetic

All of this to say, I hope you’re okay

But you’re the reason

And no one here’s to blame

But what about your quiet treason?

Coro - Taylor Swift

And for a fortnight there we were forever running

‘Til you sometimes ask about the weather

Now you’re in my backyard turned into good neighbors

Your wife waters flowers, I want to kill her

Estrofa 2 - Taylor Swift y Post Malone

All my mornings are Monday stuck in an endless February

I took the miracle move on drug, the effects were temporary

And I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, but I touched you

Coro - Taylor Swift

And for a fortnight there we were forever runnin’

‘Til you sometimes ask about the weather

Now you’re in my backyard, turned into good neighbors

Your wife waters flowers, I want to kill her

And for a fortnight there we were together running

‘Til you sometimes come and tug my sweater

Now you’re at the mailbox turned into good neighbors

My husband is cheating, I want to kill him

Interludio - Taylor Swift y Post Malone

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I love you, it’s ruining my life

I touched you for only a fortnight

I touched you, I touched you

Estrofa 3 - Post Malone y Taylor Swift

I call you up but you won’t pick up

Another fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want (Car you want)

But it won’t start up ‘til you touch, touch, touch me

I call you up but you won’t pick up

Another fortnight lost in America

Move to Florida, buy the car you want

But it won’t start up ‘til I touch, touch, touch you

