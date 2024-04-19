Taylor Swift y Post Malone derrochan épica en blanco y negro en el adelanto del videoclip de ‘Fortnight’
La cantante y el rapero se han unido en Fortnight, el primer single del nuevo álbum de la de Pensilvania TheTortured Poets Department, además de haber rodado un videoclip que, a juzgar por las imágenes derrocha épica en blanco y negro.
Taylor Swift recurre a las musas para superar un duelo amoroso en el doble álbum 'The tortured poets department'
Te interesa
Taylor Swift acaba de lanzar Tortured Poets Department, un doble álbum que ejercer de una suerte de enciclopedia en la que cuenta cómo ha vivido sus últimos dos años tras la ruptura con Joe Alwyn, debido al deseo de la cantante de casarse y las reticencias del actor.
Como primer single de la obra, la de Pensilvania ha querido destacar Fortnight, su colaboración con el rapero Post Malone . Una canción de la que, además, ha publicado un extracto del videoclip.
En él se puede ver cómo se combinan fuerza, energía, momentos idílicos y demás elementos fundamentales en la obra de los artistas. Incluso parece haber algún guiño a esas nupcias no alcanzadas por Taylor Swift.
“He sido una gran fan de Post por el escritor que es, su experimentación musical y esas melodías que crea que se pegan en tu cabeza para siempre”, ha escrito la cantante en la publicación de Instagram en la que ha muestra el teaser de Fortnight, término empleado entre los anglosajones para definir un periodo de dos semanas.
Una admiración hacia el rapero que resulta mutua. “Es realmente una de las compositoras más amables, consideradas y jodidamente increíbles”, declaró Post Malone en una entrevista en The Howard Stern Show sobre la autora de Shake It Off.
Esta es la letra de la Fortnight:
Estrofa 1 - Taylor Swift
I was s’posed to be sent away
But they forgot to come and get me
I was a functioning alcoholic
‘Til nobody noticed my new aesthetic
All of this to say, I hope you’re okay
But you’re the reason
And no one here’s to blame
But what about your quiet treason?
Coro - Taylor Swift
And for a fortnight there we were forever running
‘Til you sometimes ask about the weather
Now you’re in my backyard turned into good neighbors
Your wife waters flowers, I want to kill her
Estrofa 2 - Taylor Swift y Post Malone
All my mornings are Monday stuck in an endless February
I took the miracle move on drug, the effects were temporary
And I love you, it’s ruining my life
I love you, it’s ruining my life
I touched you for only a fortnight
I touched you, but I touched you
Coro - Taylor Swift
And for a fortnight there we were forever runnin’
‘Til you sometimes ask about the weather
Now you’re in my backyard, turned into good neighbors
Your wife waters flowers, I want to kill her
And for a fortnight there we were together running
‘Til you sometimes come and tug my sweater
Now you’re at the mailbox turned into good neighbors
My husband is cheating, I want to kill him
Interludio - Taylor Swift y Post Malone
I love you, it’s ruining my life
I love you, it’s ruining my life
I touched you for only a fortnight
I touched you, I touched you
I love you, it’s ruining my life
I love you, it’s ruining my life
I touched you for only a fortnight
I touched you, I touched you
Estrofa 3 - Post Malone y Taylor Swift
I call you up but you won’t pick up
Another fortnight lost in America
Move to Florida, buy the car you want (Car you want)
But it won’t start up ‘til you touch, touch, touch me
I call you up but you won’t pick up
Another fortnight lost in America
Move to Florida, buy the car you want
But it won’t start up ‘til I touch, touch, touch you
Taylor Swift y Sabrina Carpenter, juntas en el Coachella acompañadas de sus parejas