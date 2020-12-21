Zooey Deschanel se convierte por error en Katy Perry para salvar el mundo en 'Not The End To The World'

Katy Perry celebra la conjunción planetaria de Júpiter y Saturno con Cosmic Girl , un disco en el que rescata algunos temas de su carrera como 'Not the end of the world' , para el que ha lanzado un videoclip protagonizado por Zooey Deschanel y con una clara crítica a la toxicidad de Internet.

Zooey Deschanel en el videoclip de 'Not the end to the world' de Katy Perry / Capitol Records

Katy Perry lanzó su álbum Smile el 28 de agosto, justo un día después de que diese a luz a su primera hija, Daisy, fruto de su relación con Orlando Bloom.

Desde entonces la artista se ha volcado en su reciente maternidad, aunque no por ello ha descuidado la promoción de su álbum, tal como se pudo ver con su actuación en los AMA's 2020.

Ahora Katy nos ha sorprendido de nuevo anunciando el lanzamiento de Cosmic Girl, coincidiendo con la conjunción planetaria de Júpiter y Saturno. Se trata de un nuevo trabajo en el que reúne temas de su discografía como 'Not the end of the world', 'ET', 'This moment', 'By the grace of God', 'Bigger than me' o 'Wide Awake'.

Una sorpresa para sus seguidores que viene acompañada del lanzamiento del videoclip de 'Not the end of the world', tema incluido en su último trabajo Smile.

Un estreno que se ha convertido Trending Topic antes de su lanzamiento, al filtrarse algunas imágenes del set de rodaje donde se veían tres maniquís con tres looks muy reconocibles de la artista: la peluca violeta y el sujetador de helados de 'California gurls', el salvaje modelito de 'Roar' y el traje de payaso que luce en su última etapa.

El videoclip de Not the end of the world' está protagonizado por la actriz Zooey Deschanel, quien ha sido siempre comparada con Katy Perry por su gran parecido físico, especialmente en los inicios de la carrera musical de la cantante, cuando ambas llevaban el pelo negro.

Un grupo de extraterrestres quieren abducir a Katy Perry para que salve la Tierra de su propia autodestrucción, pero por equivocación acaban abduciendo a Zooey Deschanel.

Una vez en la nave, intenta explicarles que se han equivocado de persona pero viendo que no va a funcionar, decide salvar la Tierra desconectando Internet, una clara crítica a la toxicidad de las redes sociales.

Y celebran esta victoria enfundándose en un traje digno de cualquier gira de Katy Perry para dar un concierto a los extraterrestres que han evitado el fin del mundo.

LETRA DE 'NOT THE END TO THE WORLD' DE KATY PERRY

It's not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don't lose hope

It's no funeral we're attending

Actually, just the beginning

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don't lose hope

It's not the end of the

No, not the end of the world

You can catch a star if the sky is falling down

There's a golden lining up in every single cloud

You can take a frown turn it all the way around

All the way around, all the, all the way around

A fortune teller told me the power's in your mind

You might see a cliff, but I see a way to fly

Flipping off the flop, now I just enjoy the ride

Just enjoy the world, yeah, I just enjoy the ride

Na, na, na, na, what a time

Na, na, na, na, to be alive

Don't say goodbye

It's not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don't lose hope

It's no funeral we're attending

Actually, just the beginning

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don't lose hope

It's not the end of the

No, not the end of the world

You can make a wish even on a satellite

On a plastic lash or anything you like

You can tame a dragon if you're not afraid to fight

Not afraid to fight, no, not afraid

Na, na, na, na, what a time

Na, na, na, na, to be alive

Don't say goodbye (don't say goodbye)

It's not the end of the world

No, not the end of the world

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don't lose hope

It's no funeral we're attending

Actually, just the beginning

Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire

Don't lose hope

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Don't say goodbye (don't say goodbye)

Na, na, na, na

Na, na, na, na

Don't say goodbye