Coldplay se inspira en ‘Rebelión en la granja’ de George Orwell para el videoclip de 'Trouble in Town’
En tiempos de coronavirus, donde el mundo se ha parado a causa de su rápida propagación, Coldplay presenta un nuevo universo, inspirado en 'Rebelión en la granja' de George Orwell. La banda liderada por Chris Martin lanza el videoclip de 'Trouble in Twon' para denunciar las injusticias sociales y el racismo policial.
Escena del videoclip 'Trouble In Town' de Coldplay
Coldplay lanza un mensaje reivindicativo a través de su nuevo videoclip, el de su 'Trouble in Town' incluida en su último trabajo discográfico titulado 'Everyday Life'.
La banda muestra un mundo distópico y animal del siglo XXI, inspirado en la novela 'Rebelión en la granja' de George Orwell, en el que se viven injusticias, como el racismo o la corrupción policial.
Además, a través del videoclip, dirigido por Aoife McCardle, Chris Martin y el resto de componentes denuncian las desigualdades sociales que se viven en todo el mundo, pero sobre todo en Estados Unidos.
Una vez más, Coldplay utiliza su música para hacer reflexionar a la ciudadanía, como hizo con 'Champion Of The World', donde Chris Martin se convirtió en un niño que sufre bullying en el colegio y tiene problemas en casa.
Asimismo, todos los beneficios de 'Trouble in Town' se destinarán a dos organizaciones: una es Innocent Project, que trabaja para anular condenas injustas en Estados Unidos; y la otra es ACFS, una ONG para niños vulnerables en Sudáfrica, algunos de los cuales participaron en la canción original.
LETRA DE 'TROUBLE IN TOWN'
Trouble in town, because they cut my brother down
Because my sister can't wear her crown
There's trouble, there's trouble in town
Blood on the beach, oh my goodness
There's blood on the beach
Lore of the jungle, or the lore of the street
There's blood on, there's blood on the beach
And I get no shelter, and I get no peace
And I never get released
Trouble in town, because they hung my brother brown
Because the system just keep it down
This trouble, this trouble in town
And I get no shelter, and I get no peace
And I just get more policed
And I get no comfort, and I get no name
Everything is getting strange
Best friends
What's that?
What's his name?
X (Standby, sir)
Alright, is that X your middle name?
Of course, it's on a vehicle ID, right?
You gettin' smart? 'Cause you'll be in a fucking car with him
Fucking smartass (just tellin' you)
I'm asking you what the X is, is that your middle name?
Of course, what is it?
Don't come back with the "what is it?" fucking shit
Talk to these fucking pigs on the street that way
You ain't talking to me that way
I don't talk to nobody in the streets, I don't hang with nobody
Well then don't come to fucking Philadelphia, stay in Jersey
I have family out here
Everybody thinks they're a fucking lawyer and they don't know jackshit
Are you supposed to grab me like this?
Grab you up? I'll grab you any way I got to
You're not protecting me while I'm trying, while I'm trying to go to work
Why don't you shut up?
Jikelele, jikelele
Jikelele, jikelele
Jikelele, jikelele
Jikelele, jikelele