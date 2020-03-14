Coldplay se inspira en ‘Rebelión en la granja’ de George Orwell para el videoclip de 'Trouble in Town’

Coldplay lanza un mensaje reivindicativo a través de su nuevo videoclip, el de su 'Trouble in Town' incluida en su último trabajo discográfico titulado 'Everyday Life'.

La banda muestra un mundo distópico y animal del siglo XXI, inspirado en la novela 'Rebelión en la granja' de George Orwell, en el que se viven injusticias, como el racismo o la corrupción policial.

Además, a través del videoclip, dirigido por Aoife McCardle, Chris Martin y el resto de componentes denuncian las desigualdades sociales que se viven en todo el mundo, pero sobre todo en Estados Unidos.

Una vez más, Coldplay utiliza su música para hacer reflexionar a la ciudadanía, como hizo con 'Champion Of The World', donde Chris Martin se convirtió en un niño que sufre bullying en el colegio y tiene problemas en casa.

Asimismo, todos los beneficios de 'Trouble in Town' se destinarán a dos organizaciones: una es Innocent Project, que trabaja para anular condenas injustas en Estados Unidos; y la otra es ACFS, una ONG para niños vulnerables en Sudáfrica, algunos de los cuales participaron en la canción original.

LETRA DE 'TROUBLE IN TOWN'

Trouble in town, because they cut my brother down

Because my sister can't wear her crown

There's trouble, there's trouble in town

Blood on the beach, oh my goodness

There's blood on the beach

Lore of the jungle, or the lore of the street

There's blood on, there's blood on the beach

And I get no shelter, and I get no peace

And I never get released

Trouble in town, because they hung my brother brown

Because the system just keep it down

This trouble, this trouble in town

And I get no shelter, and I get no peace

And I just get more policed

And I get no comfort, and I get no name

Everything is getting strange

Best friends

What's that?

What's his name?

X (Standby, sir)

Alright, is that X your middle name?

Of course, it's on a vehicle ID, right?

You gettin' smart? 'Cause you'll be in a fucking car with him

Fucking smartass (just tellin' you)

I'm asking you what the X is, is that your middle name?

Of course, what is it?

Don't come back with the "what is it?" fucking shit

Talk to these fucking pigs on the street that way

You ain't talking to me that way

I don't talk to nobody in the streets, I don't hang with nobody

Well then don't come to fucking Philadelphia, stay in Jersey

I have family out here

Everybody thinks they're a fucking lawyer and they don't know jackshit

Are you supposed to grab me like this?

Grab you up? I'll grab you any way I got to

You're not protecting me while I'm trying, while I'm trying to go to work

Why don't you shut up?

Jikelele, jikelele

Jikelele, jikelele

Jikelele, jikelele

Jikelele, jikelele