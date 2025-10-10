Demi Lovato lanza 'Kiss', un tema de dance pop sensual y potente

Demi Lovato pone toda la carne en el asador con el estreno de Kiss, el tercer single de su álbum It's not that Deep. Aunque hay que esperar al 24 de octubre para que salga el disco, la artista hace la espera más amena con este lanzamiento.

Se trata de una canción con un ritmo mucho más frenético que los dos singles hasta ahora, que marca por completo la diferencia con todo lo que ha publicado la intérprete de Échame la culpa hasta ahora.

Kiss es una canción de dance pop con pinceladas de 'club banger', pues está pensada para darlo todo en discotecas con ella de fondo. Todo ello con una letra sensual y de disfrute.

No es la primera vez que los fans de Demi Lovato pueden escuchar esta canción al completo: tras el estreno de Fast, la artista presentó en una fiesta en Los Ángeles este nuevo single del álbum.

Letra de Kiss

I kiss for fun, it's fun to kiss

I use my tongue li-li-li-like this

Like this

Kiss me

Like one of your French girls

Like one of your bad boys

Just tie me up and twist me

Like eating a cherry

Don't care that I barely even know ya

It's not that deep unless you want it to be (ah-ah-ah)

I'll take the stick and drive it manually

What's the point of all this space in between? (Mm)

My lips, your lips, take me to the chorus

I kiss for fun (huh), it's fun to kiss (woo)

I use my tongue (huh) li-li-li-like this

I kiss for fun (huh), it's fun to kiss (woo)

I use my tongue (huh) li-li-li-like this

Li-li-li-like what? (What?)

Li-li-li-like this (oh)

Li-li-li-like what? (What?)

Li-li-li-like this (oh)

Kiss me

The slower the motion

The wetter the ocean

I'll keep you real busy

Drop down, give me seven

Minutes up in heaven, oh

It's not that deep unless you want it to be (ah-ah-ah)

I'll take the stick and drive it manually

What's the point of all this space in between? (Mm)

My lips, your lips, take me to the chorus

(We should make out, right?)

I kiss for fun (huh), it's fun to kiss (woo)

I use my tongue (huh) li-li-li-like this

I kiss for fun (huh), it's fun to kiss (woo)

I use my tongue (huh) li-li-li-like this

Li-li-li-like what? (What?)

Li-li-li-like this (oh)

Li-li-li-like what? (What?)

Li-li-li-like this (oh)

Li-li-li-like what? (What?)

Li-li-li-like this (oh)

Li-li-li-like what? (What?)

Li-li-li-like this (oh)

Li-li-li-like what? (What?)

Li-li-li-like this (oh)

Li-li-li-like what? (What?)

Li-li-li-like this (uh)