Demi Lovato se rebela contra los cánones de belleza en ‘I Love You’

Tras su regreso a la música con 'Anyone', uno de sus temas más personales y emotivos con el que expresa cómo se ha sentido durante todo el tiempo en el que ha estado alejada de la vida pública, Demi Lovato presenta 'I Love You'.

Una vez más, la artista utiliza la música para sincerarse y para lanzar un mensaje reivindicativo. En esta ocasión, Lovato expresa una lucha contra los cánones de belleza, pero sobre todo se enfrenta a sí misma para conseguir el amor propio.

'I Love You' es el segundo adelanto del próximo álbum de la cantante, que ha compuesto esta canción junto con Anne-Marie, Sean Douglas y Jenifer Decilveo, y en la producción han trabajado Oak Felder, Keith Sorrells y Alex Nice.

El single tiene todos los ingredientes para convertirse en un himno sobre la autoaceptación. Además, viene acompañado de un videoclip protagonizado por Demi Lovato, que pasea por la calle mientras observa las inseguridades de la gente con la que se cruza.

LETRA DE 'I LOVE YOU' DE DEMI LOVATO

Flipping through all of these magazines

Telling me who I’m supposed to be

Way to good at camouflage

Can’t see what I am,

I just see what I’m not

I’m guilty ‘bout everything that I eat (every single thing)

Feeling myself is a felony

Jedi level sabotage

Voices in my head make up my entourage

Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself

But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else

I – me and myself and

I – don’t see eye to

Eye – me and myself and

I –

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone

And I always got my finger on the self destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die

Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (all the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

I wonder when I love me is enough

I wonder when I love me is enough

Haters that live on the internet

Live in my head, should be paying rent

I’m way to good at listening

All these comments fucking up my energy

Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself

But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else

I – me and myself and

I – don’t see eye to

Eye – me and myself and

I –

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone

And I always got my finger on the self destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die

Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (all the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

I wonder when I love me is enough

I wonder when I love me is enough

I’m my own worst critic

Talk a whole lot of shit

But I’m a ten out of ten

Even when I forget

I-I-I-I (I’m a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it)

I’m my own worst critic

Talk a whole lot of shit

But I’m a ten out of ten

Even when I forget

I-I-I-I

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

I wonder when I love me is enough

I wonder when I love me is enough

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah