Demi Lovato se rebela contra los cánones de belleza en ‘I Love You’
Demi Lovato estrena 'I Love You', un nuevo tema con el que vuelve a abrir su alma y ha confesar sus pensamientos. En esta ocasión, la cantante reivindica el amor propio y lucha contra los cánones de belleza establecidos por la sociedad a través de una letra optimista.
Demi Lovato durante el rodaje del videoclip 'I Love You' / Instagram @ddlovato
Tras su regreso a la música con 'Anyone', uno de sus temas más personales y emotivos con el que expresa cómo se ha sentido durante todo el tiempo en el que ha estado alejada de la vida pública, Demi Lovato presenta 'I Love You'.
Una vez más, la artista utiliza la música para sincerarse y para lanzar un mensaje reivindicativo. En esta ocasión, Lovato expresa una lucha contra los cánones de belleza, pero sobre todo se enfrenta a sí misma para conseguir el amor propio.
'I Love You' es el segundo adelanto del próximo álbum de la cantante, que ha compuesto esta canción junto con Anne-Marie, Sean Douglas y Jenifer Decilveo, y en la producción han trabajado Oak Felder, Keith Sorrells y Alex Nice.
El single tiene todos los ingredientes para convertirse en un himno sobre la autoaceptación. Además, viene acompañado de un videoclip protagonizado por Demi Lovato, que pasea por la calle mientras observa las inseguridades de la gente con la que se cruza.
LETRA DE 'I LOVE YOU' DE DEMI LOVATO
Flipping through all of these magazines
Telling me who I’m supposed to be
Way to good at camouflage
Can’t see what I am,
I just see what I’m not
I’m guilty ‘bout everything that I eat (every single thing)
Feeling myself is a felony
Jedi level sabotage
Voices in my head make up my entourage
Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself
But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else
I – me and myself and
I – don’t see eye to
Eye – me and myself and
I –
Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone
And I always got my finger on the self destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why am I always looking for a ride or die
Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life
After all the times I went and fucked it up (all the times I went and fucked it up)
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
I wonder when I love me is enough
I wonder when I love me is enough
Haters that live on the internet
Live in my head, should be paying rent
I’m way to good at listening
All these comments fucking up my energy
Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself
But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else
I – me and myself and
I – don’t see eye to
Eye – me and myself and
I –
Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone
And I always got my finger on the self destruct
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Why am I always looking for a ride or die
Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life
After all the times I went and fucked it up (all the times I went and fucked it up)
I wonder when I love me is enough (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
I wonder when I love me is enough
I wonder when I love me is enough
I’m my own worst critic
Talk a whole lot of shit
But I’m a ten out of ten
Even when I forget
I-I-I-I (I’m a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it)
I’m my own worst critic
Talk a whole lot of shit
But I’m a ten out of ten
Even when I forget
I-I-I-I
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
I wonder when I love me is enough
I wonder when I love me is enough
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah