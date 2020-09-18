Justin Bieber se convierte en obrero para representar el drama social en 'Holy'

Tras una época de lo más convulsa, Justin Bieber ha decidido dar un radical giro a su vida basándose en la fe cristiana y en servir a los demás.

Changes, su último disco, es una muestra de ello donde nos mostró la importancia que le da a los temas sociales. En el videoclip de 'Intentions', junto a Quavo, lo veíamos recorrer las comunidades más desfavorecidas de Estados Unidos para visibilizar y ayudar a una serie de mujeres.

'Holy', su nuevo single en el que cuenta con la colaboración de Chance The Rapper, sigue en la misma línea. En esta ocasión apuesta por una historia que co-protagoniza junto a Ryan Destiny y Wilmer Valderrama, haciendo un guiño a las comunidades afroamericana y latina respectivamente.

En 'Holy' Justin Bieber se mete en la vida de un obrero de una planta, mientras que su pareja (Ryan Destiny) trabaja como cuidadora de un anciano en un centro sanitario.

Todo se tuerce cuando la planta donde trabaja Bieber tiene que cerrar debido a la crisis económica actual, dejando a todos sus trabajadores en la calle. Esto hace que no puedan pagar el alquiler de la pensión en la que viven y los terminen echando a la calle, sin ningún sitio donde cobijarse.

Mientras deambulan por la calle en plena noche aparece Wilmer Valderrama, que parece trabajar en el ejército o un cuerpo similar (todo un tópico del héroe norteamericano) que no dude en acogerlos y llevarlos a su casa con su familia.

LETRA DE 'HOLY' DE JUSTIN BIEBER Y CHANCE THE RAPPER

I hear a lot about sinners

Don't think that I'll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

'Cause the way the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it's making me say

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on god

Runnin' to the alter like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me feels so holy

I don't do well with drama

And no I can't stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)

I don't believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can't explain

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on god

Runnin' to the alter like a track star

Can't wait another second

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me feels so holy

They say we're too young

The pimps and the players say "Don't go crushin'"

Wise men say fools rush in, but I don't know

They say we're too young

The pimps and the players say "Don't go crushin'"

Wise men say fools rush in, but I don't know (Chance the Rapper)

The first step pleases the Father, might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water, I'm a believer

My heart is fleshy, life is short with temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy

But they don't see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi

Cross, TWeen, Tween, hesi' hit the jet speed

When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi

Let's take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski

I know the spots that go the best weed, we goin' next week

I wanna, I wanna honor you, bridegroom, I'm my father's child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud

If you make it to the water, he'll part the clouds

I know he mad you a snack like Pscar Proud

Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up

Formalize the union in communion, he can trust

I know I ain't leavin' you like I know he ain't leavin' us

I know we believe in god, and I know god believe in us

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on god

Runnin' to the alter like a track star

Can't wait another second, on god

Runnin' to the alter like a track star

Can't wait another second, on god

Runnin' to the alter like a track star

Can't wait another second, on god

'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me feels so holy