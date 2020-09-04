Justin Bieber "sueña" que ha tenido una fiesta salvaje con Drake y DJ Khaled en 'POPSTAR'

Ni rastro del nuevo disco de Drake ni noticias a la vista. Todo son incógnitas sobre el nuevo álbum del rapero, que se supone que está en el horno y del que ya hemos podido escuchar 'Laugh Now Cry Later' con Lil Durk.

Mientras esperábamos que las dudas fuesen desapareciendo, Drake se alió co Dj Khaled para el tema 'POPSTAR', una canción en la que se enumeran las bondades y desgracias de la vida de una estrella, algo que Justin Bieber conoce bien.

Precisamente es el cantante de Baby quien protagoniza el vídeo, en el que Bieber se corre una buena juerga haciendo playback para que al final... Todo resulte siendo un sueño. Su mujer, Hailey Bieber, se despierta con él en cama después de tremenda "pesadilla".

Mira, Ariana, Selena, mi Visa

Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa

Puede tomar tantas cargas como sea necesario, mi niña

It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl

Esa mierda platino como todos mis lanzamientos, mi chica

That shit platinum just like all of my releases, my girl

Que Drake y Justin Bieber compartan a Scooter Braun como manager explica que lo nombren en el tema, y probablemente Ariana Grande también esté agradecida por la mención porque es de la crew, pero esa Selena de la que hablan... ¿Es Selena Gomez? No nos aventuraremos a afirmar que sí, pero la mala relación entre la expareja es un secreto a voces que se confirmó con el estreno de 'Lose You To Love Me', el tema en el que Gomez habla de la relación abusiva que mantenían y en el poco amor propio que le quedó tras esta. Fueron años de recuperación que ahora se hacen públicos en 'Rare', último disco de la cantante (y nombre de su nueva marca de maquillaje).

LETRA DE POPSTAR, DE DRAKE Y DJ KHALED

Bitches

We The Best Music

Another one, yeah

DJ Khaled

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Ayy, shawty with the long text, I don't talk, ayy

Shawty with the long legs, she don't walk, ayy

Yeah, last year, I kept it on the tuck, ayy

2020, I came to fuck it up, yeah

I want a long life, a legendary one (yeah)

I want a quick death (yeah), and a easy one (yeah)

I want a pretty girl (yeah), and a honest one (yeah)

I want this drink (yeah), and another one, yeah

And I'm troublesome, yeah

I'm a popstar, but this shit ain't bubblegum, yeah

You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah

But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy

Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa

It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl

That shit platinum just like all of my releases, my girl

Niggas come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl

I'ma show your sexy ass what relief is, my girl

Please don't take no shit that's 'bout to have you geekin'

And I'm not drivin' nothin' that I gotta stick the keys in

Wonder how I got this way? I swear I got the

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

I'm a popstar, not a doctor, watch her

Say she rep a whole different block, so I blocked her

Busy at the crib, cookin' salmon with the lobster

If we talkin' joints, it's just me and David Foster

Bodyguards don't look like Kevin Costner, you tweakin'

Just pulled up to Whitney Houston, Texas for the evenin'

They tell the same story so much, they start to believe it

The ones that start like, "Drizzy's shit was cool, but we even"

Man, how the fuck?

Two, four, six, eight watches, factory, so they appreciate

Crown in my hand and I'm really playin' keep-away

Shit don't even usually get this big without a Bieber face

Naw, naw, piece of cake, naw, naw, Turks and Caic', yeah, yeah

Go and get your friends, we can sneak away, yeah, yeah

Yeah, I keep a, like I keep the faith

Wonder how I got this way? Swear I got the

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor