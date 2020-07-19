DJ Khaled y Drake ponen rumbo la fama con 'Popstar' y 'Greece', adelantos del álbum KHALED KHALED

Drake se cuela en el próximo disco de DJ Khaled, que será su vigésimo segundo álbum, titulado KHALED KHALED. El DJ y productor, conocido por exitosas colaboraciones con artistas como Justin Bieber, vuelve a la carga con dos temas que se han colado ya en las listas de reproducciones, sobre todo 'Popstar', que rápidamente ha alcanzado el número 1 de Spotify.

ESPERADO VÍDEO DE 'POPSTARS'

El vídeo de 'Popstar' está generando una gran expectativa, y en el fragmento que ha publicado el propio Khaled en sus redes, vemos al actor y director español Jordi Mollá hablando de Pablo Escobar. ¡Se viene un vídeo espectacular!

Pero Khaled también ha querido rescatar otros momentos con Jennifer Lopez, con quien ya colaboró en el tema 'Dinero' junto a Cardi B, o la ex top model Naomi Campbell, con quien grabó un anuncio para Apple, para promocionar estos lanzamientos:

De momento, podemos disfrutar del tema con un vídeo promocional, y empaparnos de la voz hipnótica de Drake y el ritmo pegadizo sello de la 'factoría Khaled', que tanto nos gusta:

'GREECE', NUEVO SINGLE DE KHALED KHALED

Además, DJ Khaled también ha publicado su otro single 'Greece', que habla de los placeres y lujos de la vida, y en el avance del vídeo podemos verle junto a su mujer en un jacuzzi, mientas Drake les pone el tono romántico cargado de rimas:

LETRA DE 'POPSTAR', DE DJ KHALED Y DRAKE

Bitches

We The Best Music

Another one (Yeah)

DJ Khaled

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Ayy, shawty with the long text, I don't talk, ayy

Shawty with the long legs, she don't walk, ayy

Yeah, last year, I kept it on the tuck, ayy

2020, I came to fuck it up, yeah

I want a long life, a legendary one (Yeah)

I want a quick death (Yeah), and an easy one (Yeah)

I want a pretty girl (Yeah), and an honest one (Yeah)

I want this drink (Yeah), and another one, yeah

And I'm troublesome, yeah

I'm a popstar, but this shit ain't bubblegum, yeah

You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah

But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy

Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa

It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl

That shit platinum just like all of my releases, my girl

Niggas come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl

I'ma show your sexy ass what relief is, my girl

Please don't take no shit that's 'bout to have you geekin'

And I'm not drivin' nothin' that I gotta stick the keys in

Wonder how I got this way? I swear I got the

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

I'm a popstar, not a doctor, watch her

Say she rep a whole different block, so I blocked her

Busy at the crib, cookin' salmon with the lobster

If we talkin' joints, it's just me and David Foster

Bodyguards don't look like Kevin Costner, you tweakin'

Just pulled up to Whitney Houston, Texas for the evenin'

They tell the same story so much, they start to believe it

The ones that start like, "Drizzy's shit was cool, but we even"

Man, how the fuck?

Two, four, six, eight watches, factory, so they appreciate

Crown in my hand and I'm really playin' keep-away

Shit don't even usually get this big without a Bieber face

Naw, naw, piece of cake, naw, naw, Turks and Caic', yeah, yeah

Go and get your friends, we can sneak away, yeah, yeah

Yeah, I keep a, like I keep the faith

Wonder how I got this way? Swear I got the

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop

From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah

Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah

I'm a popstar, not a doctor

Fuente: Genius

LETRA DE 'GREECE', DE DJ KHALED CON DRAKE

We The Best Music

Another one

DJ Khaled

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris, yeah

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris

Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach

Waves in my ears, smokin' weed (Oui, oui)

Whippin' through the sand in a Jeep (Oui, oui)

All because of what I did on beats, baby

Life's sweet, baby, iced out, baby

You just go get ready, we go out, baby

Long time lookin' for the bounce, yeah

OZ had the bounce, yeah

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, je suis ton génie

Rolls Royce, baby, in Hidden Hills

Bags full of hundred dollar bills (Oui, oui)

Joggin' past your wife and she get chills (Oui, oui)

All because of how I kept it real

Life's sweet, baby, on a G-Wag

I get you anything you need, baby, yeah

Worked for everything you see, baby

Ooh-wee, baby, ooh

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris

Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah

We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece

Full speed, survoler Paris

(Might just have to go in on that)

Never fallin', why you makin' problems?

I've been silent, why you makin' problems?

I'm a problem, bein' rich is not my fault

You decide who you think the shit reside with

I been quiet, hard to miss me when I'm flyin'

Gone out to Caicos, she can stay in my room

She can stay in my room, and it ain't my

I was tryna play it right

I was tryna treat you nice

Funny how I had to stop

See me when I'm outside

We ain't have a problem

Then you went and found one

How you gonna get a bag?

She can't help but get attached

See me when you're outside

See me on the Southside

I could tell you're sick inside

'Cause she just wanna love me

She don't wanna leave me

She just wanna love me

She don't wanna leave me

Fuente: Genius