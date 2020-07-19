DJ Khaled y Drake ponen rumbo la fama con 'Popstar' y 'Greece', adelantos del álbum KHALED KHALED
DJ Khaled recluta a Drake para sus nuevos temazos 'Popstar' y 'Greece', incluidos es su próximo álbum, que verá la luz a final de año. Un tema que se ha colado en el número 1 de las listas de reproducción y cuyo vídeo está generando una enorme expectativa, de hecho para promocionarlo no ha dudado en mostrar un fragmento en el que aparece con el actor y director español Jordi Mollá, o rescatar imágenes con Jennifer Lopez o Naomi Campbell. Son muchas las interrogantes sobre quiénes acompañarán al propio Khaled y a Drake en el vídeo de este 'Popstar'.
DJ Khaled en la portada de 'Popstar' / Instagram/@DJKhaled
Drake se cuela en el próximo disco de DJ Khaled, que será su vigésimo segundo álbum, titulado KHALED KHALED. El DJ y productor, conocido por exitosas colaboraciones con artistas como Justin Bieber, vuelve a la carga con dos temas que se han colado ya en las listas de reproducciones, sobre todo 'Popstar', que rápidamente ha alcanzado el número 1 de Spotify.
ESPERADO VÍDEO DE 'POPSTARS'
El vídeo de 'Popstar' está generando una gran expectativa, y en el fragmento que ha publicado el propio Khaled en sus redes, vemos al actor y director español Jordi Mollá hablando de Pablo Escobar. ¡Se viene un vídeo espectacular!
Pero Khaled también ha querido rescatar otros momentos con Jennifer Lopez, con quien ya colaboró en el tema 'Dinero' junto a Cardi B, o la ex top model Naomi Campbell, con quien grabó un anuncio para Apple, para promocionar estos lanzamientos:
De momento, podemos disfrutar del tema con un vídeo promocional, y empaparnos de la voz hipnótica de Drake y el ritmo pegadizo sello de la 'factoría Khaled', que tanto nos gusta:
'GREECE', NUEVO SINGLE DE KHALED KHALED
Además, DJ Khaled también ha publicado su otro single 'Greece', que habla de los placeres y lujos de la vida, y en el avance del vídeo podemos verle junto a su mujer en un jacuzzi, mientas Drake les pone el tono romántico cargado de rimas:
LETRA DE 'POPSTAR', DE DJ KHALED Y DRAKE
Bitches
We The Best Music
Another one (Yeah)
DJ Khaled
Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
Ayy, shawty with the long text, I don't talk, ayy
Shawty with the long legs, she don't walk, ayy
Yeah, last year, I kept it on the tuck, ayy
2020, I came to fuck it up, yeah
I want a long life, a legendary one (Yeah)
I want a quick death (Yeah), and an easy one (Yeah)
I want a pretty girl (Yeah), and an honest one (Yeah)
I want this drink (Yeah), and another one, yeah
And I'm troublesome, yeah
I'm a popstar, but this shit ain't bubblegum, yeah
You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah
But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy
Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa
It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl
That shit platinum just like all of my releases, my girl
Niggas come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl
I'ma show your sexy ass what relief is, my girl
Please don't take no shit that's 'bout to have you geekin'
And I'm not drivin' nothin' that I gotta stick the keys in
Wonder how I got this way? I swear I got the
Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
I'm a popstar, not a doctor, watch her
Say she rep a whole different block, so I blocked her
Busy at the crib, cookin' salmon with the lobster
If we talkin' joints, it's just me and David Foster
Bodyguards don't look like Kevin Costner, you tweakin'
Just pulled up to Whitney Houston, Texas for the evenin'
They tell the same story so much, they start to believe it
The ones that start like, "Drizzy's shit was cool, but we even"
Man, how the fuck?
Two, four, six, eight watches, factory, so they appreciate
Crown in my hand and I'm really playin' keep-away
Shit don't even usually get this big without a Bieber face
Naw, naw, piece of cake, naw, naw, Turks and Caic', yeah, yeah
Go and get your friends, we can sneak away, yeah, yeah
Yeah, I keep a, like I keep the faith
Wonder how I got this way? Swear I got the
Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
Bitches callin' my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop
From the plane to the fuckin' helicopter, yeah
Cops pullin' up like I'm givin' drugs out, nah, nah
I'm a popstar, not a doctor
Fuente: Genius
LETRA DE 'GREECE', DE DJ KHALED CON DRAKE
We The Best Music
Another one
DJ Khaled
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris, yeah
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris
Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach
Waves in my ears, smokin' weed (Oui, oui)
Whippin' through the sand in a Jeep (Oui, oui)
All because of what I did on beats, baby
Life's sweet, baby, iced out, baby
You just go get ready, we go out, baby
Long time lookin' for the bounce, yeah
OZ had the bounce, yeah
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, je suis ton génie
Rolls Royce, baby, in Hidden Hills
Bags full of hundred dollar bills (Oui, oui)
Joggin' past your wife and she get chills (Oui, oui)
All because of how I kept it real
Life's sweet, baby, on a G-Wag
I get you anything you need, baby, yeah
Worked for everything you see, baby
Ooh-wee, baby, ooh
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris
Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah
We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah
Come with me, fly you out to Greece
Full speed, survoler Paris
(Might just have to go in on that)
Never fallin', why you makin' problems?
I've been silent, why you makin' problems?
I'm a problem, bein' rich is not my fault
You decide who you think the shit reside with
I been quiet, hard to miss me when I'm flyin'
Gone out to Caicos, she can stay in my room
She can stay in my room, and it ain't my
I was tryna play it right
I was tryna treat you nice
Funny how I had to stop
See me when I'm outside
We ain't have a problem
Then you went and found one
How you gonna get a bag?
She can't help but get attached
See me when you're outside
See me on the Southside
I could tell you're sick inside
'Cause she just wanna love me
She don't wanna leave me
She just wanna love me
She don't wanna leave me
Fuente: Genius