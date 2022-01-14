Shawn Mendes se despide de Camila Cabello en el videoclip de la canción 'It'll be Okay'
El cantante Shawn Mendes ha sacado su lado más emotivo con el videoclip de su single It’will be Okay, un adiós a su relación con la cantante Camila Cabello.
Te interesa
Shawn Mendes ha sorprendido a todos este jueves 13 de enero con el lanzamiento del videoclip de su tema It Will be Okay. La canción tiene toda la pinta de ser una despedida a la que fue su pareja durante los últimos tres años, la cantante Camila Cabello. Recomendamos coger un paquete de pañuelos antes de ver el vídeo.
El cantante canadiense aparece en el vídeo caminando solo por las calles oscuras de Toronto, su ciudad natal, mientras la fría nieve va cayendo sobre él. Una estampa triste y melancólica perfecta para acompañar a esta balada de letra conmovedora y desgarradora a partes iguales.
El videoclip representa la soledad y el frío de dos corazones que se separan tras pensar que estarían unidos para siempre. Según el portal estadounidense Just Jared, el director es Jay Martin, responsable de otros videoclips del cantante como Mercy, Stitches y There’s nothing holding me back.
Sus fans no han dudado en expresar lo que les ha transmitido este emotivo videoclip en el que vemos a Shawn más vulnerable y sentimental que nunca. Califican el video como una "joya" y dudan en mostrar todo su amor y apoyo al cantante que con este vídeo ha tocado los corazones de todos sus seguidores.
Sin duda la parte más dolorosa es el estribillo, en el que Shawn canta: “Si me dices que te vas, lo haré mas fácil, estará bien. Y si no podemos parar la hemorragia, no tenemos que arreglarla, no tenemos que quedarnos, te amaré de la misma manera”.
La letra de 'It'll be Okay'
Are we gonna make it?
Is this gonna hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate it
But that never works
Yeah
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide
It's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy
It'll be okay
If we can't stop the bleeding
We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black
Oh
Oh, there's nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah
I start to imagine a world where we don't collide
And it's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise
If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy
It'll be okay (It'll be okay)
And if we can't stop the bleeding
We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay (don't have to stay)
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it'll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter (ooh-ooh)
Oh, if the future we've dreamed of is fading to black
I will love you either way