Oscar 2021: Lista completa de ganadores
La 93ª edición de los premios Oscar ha concluido con unos premios de lo más repartidos.
Nomadland se corona triunfadora con tres galardones: Mejor Película, Mejor guion y Mejor actriz. Pero otras películas como Mank, El Padre, Soul o Judas y el mesías negro le han seguido de cerca con dos galardones cada una.
LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES
Mejor película
- El padre (The Father)
- Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Mank
- Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)
- Nomadland (GANADORA)
- Una joven prometedora (Promising Young Woman)
- Sound of Metal
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Mejor actriz protagonista
- Viola Davis, por La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Andra Day, por Los Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby, por Fragmentos de una mujer (Pieces of a Woman)
- Frances McDormand, por Nomadland (GANADORA)
- Carey Mulligan, por Una joven prometedora
Mejor actor protagonista
- Riz Ahmed, por Sound of Metal
- Anthony Hopkins, por El padre (The Father) (GANADOR)
- Chadwick Boseman, por La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Gary Oldman, por Mank
- Steven Yeun, por Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Maria Bakalova, por Borat, película film secuela (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close, por Hillbilly, una elegía rural (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman, por El padre (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried, por Mank
- Youn Yuh-jung, por Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari) (GANADORA)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen, por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya, por Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah) (GANADOR)
- Leslie Odom Jr., por Una noche en Miami... (One Night in Miami)
. Paul Raci, por Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, por Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Mejor dirección
- Thomas Vinterberg, por Otra ronda (Another Round)
- David Fincher, por Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, por Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)
- Chloé Zhao, por Nomadland (GANADORA)
- Emerald Fennell, por Una joven prometedora
Mejor guion original
- Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)
- Una joven prometedora (Promising Young Woman) (GANADORA)
- Sound of metal
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Mejor guion adaptado
- Borat, película film secuela (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- El padre (The Father) (GANADORA)
- Nomadland
- Una noche en Miami... (One Night in Miami)
- Tigre Blanco (The White Tiger)
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- Otra ronda (Another Round), de Thomas Vinterberg (Dinamarca) (GANADORA)
- Collective, de Alexander Nanau (Rumanía)
- Better Days (Shaonian de ni), de Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, de Kaouther Ben Hania (Túnez)
- Quo Vadis, Aida?, de Jasmila Zbanic (Bosnia Herzegovina)
Mejor película documental
- Collective, de Alexander Nanau
- Crip Camp, de James Lebrecht & Nicole Newnham
- El agente topo, de Maite Alberdi
- My octopus teacher, de Pippa Ehrlich & James Reed (GANADORA)
- Time, de Garrett Bradley
Mejor película de animación
- Soul, de Pete Docter y Kemp Powers (GANADORA)
- Wolfwalkers, de Tom Moore y Ross Stewart
- Más allá de la Luna (Over The Moon), de Glen Keane
- Onward, de Dan Scanlon
- La oveja Shaun. La película: Granjaguedón (A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon)
Mejor cortometraje de ficción
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers (GANADOR)
- White Eye
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens, I Love You (GANADOR)
- Opera
- Yes-People
Mejor cortometraje documental
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- A Love Song for Latasha
- Colette (GANADOR)
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
Mejor montaje
- El padre (The Father)
- Nomadland
- Una joven prometedora
- Sound of metal (GANADORA)
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Mejor fotografía
- Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Mank, de David Fincher (GANADORA)
- Noticias del gran mundo (News of the World)
- Nomadland
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Mejor diseño de producción
-El padre, de Florian Zeller
- La madre del blues, de George C. Wolfe
- Mank, de David Fincher (GANADORA)
- Noticias del gran mundo (News of the World)
- Tenet, de Christopher Nolan
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Emma
- La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Mank
- Mulán (Mulan)
- Pinocho (Pinocchio)
Mejor Dirección de Arte
-El padre, de Florian Zeller
- La madre del blues, de George C. Wolfe
- Mank, de David Fincher
- Tenet, de Christopher Nolan
- Noticias del gran mundo, de Paul Greengrass
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Emma
- Hillbilly, una elegía rural (Hillbilly Elegy)
- La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Mank
- Pinocho (Pinocchio)
Mejores efectos visuales
- Monster Problems (Love and Monsters)
- Cielo de medianoche (The Midnight Sky)
- Mulán (Mulan)
- El magnífico Iván (The One and Only Ivan)
- Tenet (GANADORA)
Mejor banda sonora
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)
- Noticias del gran mundo (News of the World)
- Soul (GANADORA)
Mejor canción original
- Fight for You, de Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah) (GANADORA)
- Hear My Voice, de El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Husavik, de Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: La historia de Fire Saga
- Io Sí (Seen), de La vida por delante
- Speak Now, de Una noche en Miami... (One Night in Miami)