Oscar 2021: Lista completa de ganadores

Nomadland se corona triunfadora con tres galardones: Mejor Película, Mejor guion y Mejor actriz. Pero otras películas como Mank, El Padre, Soul o Judas y el mesías negro le han seguido de cerca con dos galardones cada una.

LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES

Mejor película

- El padre (The Father)

- Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah)

- Mank

- Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)

- Nomadland (GANADORA)

- Una joven prometedora (Promising Young Woman)

- Sound of Metal

- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Mejor actriz protagonista

- Viola Davis, por La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

- Andra Day, por Los Estados Unidos contra Billie Holiday (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

- Vanessa Kirby, por Fragmentos de una mujer (Pieces of a Woman)

- Frances McDormand, por Nomadland (GANADORA)

- Carey Mulligan, por Una joven prometedora

Mejor actor protagonista

- Riz Ahmed, por Sound of Metal

- Anthony Hopkins, por El padre (The Father) (GANADOR)

- Chadwick Boseman, por La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

- Gary Oldman, por Mank

- Steven Yeun, por Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Maria Bakalova, por Borat, película film secuela (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

- Glenn Close, por Hillbilly, una elegía rural (Hillbilly Elegy)

- Olivia Colman, por El padre (The Father)

- Amanda Seyfried, por Mank

- Youn Yuh-jung, por Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari) (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de reparto

- Sacha Baron Cohen, por El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

- Daniel Kaluuya, por Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah) (GANADOR)

- Leslie Odom Jr., por Una noche en Miami... (One Night in Miami)

. Paul Raci, por Sound of Metal

- Lakeith Stanfield, por Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Mejor dirección

- Thomas Vinterberg, por Otra ronda (Another Round)

- David Fincher, por Mank

- Lee Isaac Chung, por Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)

- Chloé Zhao, por Nomadland (GANADORA)

- Emerald Fennell, por Una joven prometedora

Mejor guion original

- Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah

- Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)

- Una joven prometedora (Promising Young Woman) (GANADORA)

- Sound of metal

- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Mejor guion adaptado

- Borat, película film secuela (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

- El padre (The Father) (GANADORA)

- Nomadland

- Una noche en Miami... (One Night in Miami)

- Tigre Blanco (The White Tiger)

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

- Otra ronda (Another Round), de Thomas Vinterberg (Dinamarca) (GANADORA)

- Collective, de Alexander Nanau (Rumanía)

- Better Days (Shaonian de ni), de Derek Tsang (Hong Kong)

- The Man Who Sold His Skin, de Kaouther Ben Hania (Túnez)

- Quo Vadis, Aida?, de Jasmila Zbanic (Bosnia Herzegovina)

Mejor película documental

- Collective, de Alexander Nanau

- Crip Camp, de James Lebrecht & Nicole Newnham

- El agente topo, de Maite Alberdi

- My octopus teacher , de Pippa Ehrlich & James Reed (GANADORA)

- Time, de Garrett Bradley

Mejor película de animación

- Soul, de Pete Docter y Kemp Powers (GANADORA)

- Wolfwalkers, de Tom Moore y Ross Stewart

- Más allá de la Luna (Over The Moon), de Glen Keane

- Onward, de Dan Scanlon

- La oveja Shaun. La película: Granjaguedón (A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon)

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

- Feeling Through

- The Letter Room

- The Present

- Two Distant Strangers (GANADOR)

- White Eye

Mejor cortometraje animado

- Burrow

- Genius Loci

- If Anything Happens, I Love You (GANADOR)

- Opera

- Yes-People

Mejor cortometraje documental

- A Concerto is a Conversation

- A Love Song for Latasha

- Colette (GANADOR)

- Do Not Split

- Hunger Ward

Mejor montaje

- El padre (The Father)

- Nomadland

- Una joven prometedora

- Sound of metal (GANADORA)

- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Mejor fotografía

- Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah)

- Mank, de David Fincher (GANADORA)

- Noticias del gran mundo (News of the World)

- Nomadland

- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Mejor diseño de producción

-El padre, de Florian Zeller

- La madre del blues, de George C. Wolfe

- Mank, de David Fincher (GANADORA)

- Noticias del gran mundo (News of the World)

- Tenet, de Christopher Nolan

Mejor diseño de vestuario

- Emma

- La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

- Mank

- Mulán (Mulan)

- Pinocho (Pinocchio)

Mejor Dirección de Arte

-El padre, de Florian Zeller

- La madre del blues, de George C. Wolfe

- Mank, de David Fincher

- Tenet, de Christopher Nolan

- Noticias del gran mundo, de Paul Greengrass

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

- Emma

- Hillbilly, una elegía rural (Hillbilly Elegy)

- La madre del blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

- Mank

- Pinocho (Pinocchio)

Mejores efectos visuales

- Monster Problems (Love and Monsters)

- Cielo de medianoche (The Midnight Sky)

- Mulán (Mulan)

- El magnífico Iván (The One and Only Ivan)

- Tenet (GANADORA)

Mejor banda sonora

- Da 5 Bloods

- Mank

- Minari. Historia de mi familia (Minari)

- Noticias del gran mundo (News of the World)

- Soul (GANADORA)

Mejor canción original

- Fight for You, de Judas y el mesías negro (Judas and the Black Messiah) (GANADORA)

- Hear My Voice, de El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

- Husavik, de Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: La historia de Fire Saga

- Io Sí (Seen), de La vida por delante

- Speak Now, de Una noche en Miami... (One Night in Miami)