Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez... Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2026
Además de series como The Pitt, Hacks y Pluribus, artistas como Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter y Bad bunny se abren paso en las nominaciones de la 78º edición de los Emmy.
Los Emmy 2026 ya tiene a sus nominados.
En esta 78º edición la serie The Pitt parte como la favorita con 25 nominaciones, mientras Hacks la sigue de cerca con 24. Widow's Bay opta a 19 categorías, mientras que Pluribus se abre paso en 18.
Este año cabe destacar la presencia de artistas musicales, como las dos nominaciones de Taylor Swift, a Mejor especial de variedades pregrabado por Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The Final Show, el especial que recoge su histórica gira. Además, ese mismo especial también está nominado en Mejor mezcla de sonido para un programa de variedades.
Por su parte, Bad Bunny suma una importante presencia en los premios gracias a la Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: el artista puede decir que está nominado a Mejor dirección musical, Mejor especial de variedades en directo, Mejor mezcla de sonido para un programa de variedades y Mejor dirección técnica y trabajo de cámara en un especial.
Sabrina Carpenter también se abre paso como productora ejecutiva e intérprete de The Muppet Show, que compite en Mejor especial de variedades pregrabado. Además, ese mismo especial consigue otras candidaturas técnicas y creativas, como Mejor interpretación de doblaje, Mejor mezcla de sonido para un programa de variedades y Mejor guion para un especial de variedades.
Además, Selena Gomez opta al Emmy a Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie de comedia, una nominación histórica al ser la primera vez que es reconocida en esta categoría por dicha serie. Como productora ejecutiva de la ficción, la artista también comparte la nominación a Mejor serie de comedia, ya que ese premio se concede a los productores.
Estas son todas las nominaciones a los Emmy 2026:
Mejor serie dramática
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends and Neighbors
Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie dramática
- Carrie Coon
- Chase Infiniti
- Keri Russell
- Rhea Seahorn
- Zendaya
Mejor actor protagonista en una serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown
- Gary Oldman
- Mark Ruffalo
- Rufus Sewell
- Noah Wyle
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow’s Bay
Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson
- Ayo Edebiri
- Elle Fanning
- Lisa Kudrow
- Jean Smart
Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de comedia
- Yahya Abdul Mateen II
- Steve Carell
- Matthew Rhys
- Jason Segel
- Martin Short
Mejor miniserie o serie antológica
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- Love Story
Mejor actriz protagonista en una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Claire Danes
- Sally Field
- Carey Mulligan
- Sarah Pidgeon
- Sarah Snook
Mejor actor protagonista en una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Riz Ahmed
- Jason Bateman
- Charlie Hunnam
- Oscar Isaac
- Matthew Rhys
Mejor programa de variedades
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor programa de telerrealidad de competición
- Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Traitors (Peacock)
Mejor programa de animación
- Bob’s Burgers • Grand Pre Pre Pre Opening
- Rick And Morty • There’s Something About Morty
- The Simpsons • Homer? A Cracker Bro?
- Smiling Friends • Le Voyage Incroyable De Monsieur Grenouille
- South Park • Sermon On The ‘Mount
- Star Wars: Visions • Black
Mejor diseño de producción para un programa narrativo contemporáneo (una hora o más)
- Euphoria • This Little Piggy
- The Pitt • 9:00 P.M.
- Pluribus • Grenade
- Slow Horses • Incommunicado
- Wednesday • If These Woes Could Talk
Mejor diseño de producción para un programa narrativo de época o fantasía (una hora o más)
- Fallout • The Wrangler
- The Gilded Age • If You Want To Cook An Omelette
- Palm Royale • Maxine Does Something Good
- Spider-Noir • Step Into My Office
- Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Sorcerer
Mejor diseño de producción para un programa narrativo (media hora)
- Hacks • Who’s Making Dinner?
- A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • Seven
- Leanne • Please Be A Lizard
- Only Murders In The Building • The House Always…
- Widow’s Bay • Lodging
Mejor diseño de producción para un programa de variedades o telerrealidad
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Guests: Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Kumail Nanjiani, Josh Meyers, and Musical Guest Reneé Rapp
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Guests: John Krasinski, and Special Appearances
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • RDR Live Returns!
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Jack Black
- The Traitors • The Black Banquet
Mejor diseño de producción para un especial de variedades
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny • NBC
- 68th Annual Grammy Awards • CBS
- The Muppet Show • Disney+
- The Oscars • ABC
- 78th Annual Tony Awards • CBS
Mejor reparto en una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- Hacks
- Only Murders In The Building
- Shrinking
- Widow’s Bay
Mejor reparto en una serie dramática
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
Mejor reparto en una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Mejor reparto en un programa de telerrealidad
- The Amazing Race
- Love On The Spectrum
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
Mejor coreografía para un programa de variedades o telerrealidad
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny • Casita Medley / EoO / Nuevayol
- 2025 MTV Video Music Awards • Tate McRae Performance
- The Oscars • Golden
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • Versatile / Stimulate / What’s In A Ball?
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night • Wizard And I
Mejor coreografía para un programa de ficción
- Bridgerton • Pink / Full Circle / Recital / Masquerade / Stag
- Noah’s Arc: The Movie • Love Is A Contact Sport / Next Caller
- Palm Royale • Comin’ Home Baby / I Want To Be A Cowboy’s Sweetheart / I Had A Ball
- Stumble • Media Day Routine / Bring It On Routine / Truck Routine / Elite Cheer Routine / Car Wash Routine / SDSJC Daytona Routine / Buttons Daytona Routine
- Wednesday • The Dead Dance
- Will Trent • NuevaYol
Mejor fotografía para una serie (media hora)
- The Bear • Scallop
- Hacks • The Garden
- A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • In The Name Of The Mother
- The Upshaws • Indy Streets
- Widow’s Bay • Our History
Mejor fotografía para una serie (una hora)
- Alien: Earth • Neverland
- Euphoria • In God We Trust
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Flamingos
- Pluribus • We Is Us
- Spider-Noir • Step Into My Office
- Task • Crossings
Mejor fotografía para una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey
- Black Rabbit • Isle Of Joy
- Death By Lightning • Destiny Of The Republic
- DTF St. Louis • Cornhole
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Buxom Bird
Mejor fotografía para un programa de no ficción
- My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
- Ocean With David Attenborough
- The Tale Of Silyan
- Tucci In Italy • Le Marche
- The Yogurt Shop Murders • The End Of Wondering
Mejor fotografía para un programa de telerrealidad
- The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work
- Love On The Spectrum • Episode 4
- Survivor • Series Body Of Work
- The Traitors • Series Body Of Work
- Welcome To Wrexham • Do A Wrexham
Mejor anuncio publicitario
- Backstory – Levi’s
- Backyard Legends – adidas World Cup
- A Critter Carol – Apple
- I’m Not Remarkable – Apple
- Why Do It – Nike
- Your Way Out – Coinbase
Mejor vestuario de época
- Bridgerton • Dance In The Country
- The Gilded Age • Marriage Is A Gamble
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette • The Wedding
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Mother!
- Palm Royale • Maxine Is Ready To Single Mingle
Mejor vestuario de fantasía o ciencia ficción
- Alien: Earth • Neverland
- The Boys • The Frenchman, The Female, And The Man Called Mother’s Milk
- Fallout • The Strip
- A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • Seven
- Mejor vestuario contemporáneo para una serie
- Emily In Paris • Veni, Vidi, Venezia
- Hacks • No New Tricks
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Grudge Match
- Only Murders In The Building • After You
- Wednesday • Woe Me The Money
Mejor vestuario contemporáneo para una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- The Beast In Me • Elephant In The Room
- Beef • All The Things We’re Never Going To Have
- Black Rabbit • The Black Rabbits
- DTF St. Louis • Cornhole
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
Mejor dirección en una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary • Ballgame
- The Bear • Bears
- The Chair Company • Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.
- Hacks • Hacks (Finale)
- The Ms. Pat Show • Give It Arrest
- Widow’s Bay • Welcome To Widow’s Bay!
Mejor dirección en una serie dramática
- The Gilded Age • My Mind Is Made Up
- Paradise • Exodus
- The Pitt • 12:00 P.M.
- Pluribus • We Is Us
- Slow Horses • Scars
- Task • Out Beyond Ideas Of Wrongdoing And Rightdoing, There Is A River.
Mejor dirección en una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey
- Beef • Oh, The Comfort, The Inexpressible Comfort
- Black Rabbit • The Black Rabbits
- DTF St. Louis
Mejor dirección en un programa de variedades
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Guests: Robert De Niro as The New FCC Chair, Glen Powell, and Musical Guest Sarah McLachlan
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Series Finale
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor dirección en un especial de variedades
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- 78th Annual Tony Awards
- Wanda Sykes: Legacy
Mejor dirección en un programa documental o de no ficción
- Marty, Life Is Short
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- Mr. Scorsese • All This Filming Isn’t Healthy
- My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
- Sean Combs: The Reckoning • Pain Vs Love
Mejor dirección en un programa de telerrealidad
- The Amazing Race • I’m Not A Big Fan Of Olives
- Love On The Spectrum • Episode 1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • Grand Finale
- Top Chef • Carolina Roots
- The Traitors • Let The Cards Fall As They Will
Mejor montaje para una serie dramática
- Euphoria • In God We Trust
- The Pitt • 1:00 P.M.
- The Pitt • 9:00 P.M.
- Pluribus • Got Milk
- Pluribus • Grenade
- Pluribus • We Is Us
- Task • A Still Small Voice
Mejor montaje para una serie de comedia de una sola cámara
- The Bear • Bears
- Hacks • The Cube
- Hacks • Hacks (Finale)
- Widow’s Bay • Our History
- Widow’s Bay • Welcome To Widow’s Bay!
- Widow’s Bay • What To Expect On Your Trip
Mejor montaje para una serie de comedia multicámara
- Leanne • Having Big Feelings
- The Neighborhood • Welcome To The Zhuzh
- Shifting Gears • Nutcracker
- Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living • A Rolling Stone
- The Upshaws • Election Day
Mejor montaje para una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Beef • All The Things We’re Never Going To Have
- Beef • The Increasing Flimsiness Of Any Certainties About The Future
- Black Rabbit • Isle Of Joy
- Death By Lightning • The Man From Ohio
- DTF St. Louis • No One’s Normal. It Just Looks That Way From Across The Street
Mejor montaje para un programa de variedades
- The Muppet Show
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
- Ramy Youssef: In Love
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- Wanda Sykes: Legacy
Mejor montaje para un segmento de un programa de variedades
- The Daily Show • RFK Hospital: An Original Series Inspired by the Medical Advice of RFK Jr.
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Moon Mammoths Game Documentary
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • The Late Show closes out its storied run at the Ed Sullivan Theater with help from Paul McCartney and Elvis Costello
- Saturday Night Live • Home Alone
- Saturday Night Live • MAHAspital (The New Pitt)
Mejor montaje para un programa documental o de no ficción
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Marty, Life Is Short
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- Mr. Scorsese • Stranger In A Strange Land
- Sean Combs: The Reckoning • Blink Again
Mejor montaje para un programa de telerrealidad estructurada o de competición
- The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • You Can’t Keep A Good Drag Queen Down
- Survivor • Series Body Of Work
- The Traitors • The Death Conga
- The Voice • Series Body Of Work
Mejor montaje para un programa de telerrealidad no estructurada
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders • Series Body Of Work
- Deadliest Catch • Kings Of The Frozen North
- Love On The Spectrum • Episode 4
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • Red Carpet Mash-ups
- Welcome To Wrexham • Do A Wrexham
Mejor programa de medios inmersivos
- Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema
- Uncanny Alley: A New Day
- The World Of Fallout
Mejor peluquería contemporánea
- All’s Fair • Oh, Jesus!
- Emily In Paris • Veni, Vidi, Venezia
- Euphoria • The Ballad Of Paladin
- Hacks • No New Tricks
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Buddies
- Wednesday • Woe Me The Money
Mejor peluquería de época o de fantasía/ciencia ficción
- Bridgerton • The Waltz
- Fallout • The Strip
- The Gilded Age • My Mind Is Made Up
- A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • The Morrow
- Palm Royale • Maxine Drinks Martinis Now
Mejor peluquería para un programa de variedades, de no ficción o de telerrealidad
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- Dancing With The Stars • Disney Night
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • Rate-A-Queen Talent Show, Part 2
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Glen Powell
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Mejor diseño de iluminación o dirección de iluminación para una serie
- Dancing With The Stars • 20th Birthday Party
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! • Guests: Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Kumail Nanjiani, Josh Meyers, And Musical Guest Reneé Rapp
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Guests: Bruce Springsteen, Special Surprise Guests
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Ariana Grande
- The Voice • Finale Part 2
Mejor diseño de iluminación o dirección de iluminación para un especial
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- 68th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- 78th Annual Tony Awards
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Mejor diseño de títulos de crédito
- IT: Welcome To Derry
- Murderbot
- PONIES
- Smoke
- Spider-Noir
- Young Sherlock
Mejor maquillaje contemporáneo (sin prótesis)
- All’s Fair • Oh, Jesus!
- Euphoria • Kitty Likes To Dance
- Hacks • Hacks (Finale)
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Grudge Match
- The Pitt • 1:00 P.M.
- Wednesday • Woe Me The Money
Mejor maquillaje de época o de fantasía/ciencia ficción (sin prótesis)
- Fallout • The Strip
- The Gilded Age • My Mind Is Made Up
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette • The Pools Party
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story • The Babysitter
- Palm Royale • Maxine Drinks Martinis Now
Mejor maquillaje para un programa de variedades, de no ficción o de telerrealidad
- Dancing With The Stars • Disney Night
- The Oscars
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Bad Bunny
Mejor maquillaje protésico
- Fallout • The Demon In The Snow
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story • The Godfather
- The Pitt • 9:00 P.M.
- Spider-Noir • Betrayal
- Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Sorcerer
Mejor composición musical para una serie (banda sonora dramática original)
- A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • In The Name Of The Mother
- Palm Royale • Maxine Drinks Martinis Now
- Pluribus • We Is Us
- Slow Horses • Missiles
- Spider-Noir • Step Into My Office
- Widow’s Bay • Our History
Mejor composición musical para una miniserie, serie antológica, película o especial (banda sonora dramática original)
- All Her Fault • Episode 7
- The Beast In Me • The Beast And Me
- Black Rabbit • Isle Of Joy
- In The Blink Of An Eye
- Washington Black • If You See My Mama, Whisper Her This…
Mejor composición musical para un programa documental, de no ficción o de telerrealidad (banda sonora dramática original)
- High Horse: The Black Cowboy • F*ck Westerns
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Kingdom • Episode 2
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- Ocean With David Attenborough
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age • The Big Freeze
Mejor dirección musical
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Series Finale
- The Oscars
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Jack Black
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Mejor música y letra originales
- The Boys • The Frenchman, The Female, And The Man Called Mother’s Milk / Song Title: Raise Him Up
- Hacks • EGOT / Song Title: Mis Figuritas
- The Pitt • 12:00 P.M. / Song Title: Need Someone
- South Park • The Crap Out / Song Title: Christian Woman
- Spider-Noir • A Mistake I’ll Never Make Again / Song Title: The Devil You Know
- Wednesday • Woe Me The Money / Song Title: The Dead Dance
Mejor tema musical original para los títulos de crédito
- All Her Fault
- The Beast In Me
- The ‘Burbs
- Murderbot
- Pluribus
Mejor supervisión musical
- The Boys • Blood And Bone
- Hacks • Hacks (Finale)
- Nobody Wants This • When Noah Met Joanne
- Pluribus • We Is Us
- Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up
- Widow’s Bay • Beach Reads
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia
- Shrinking • The Field • Michael J. Fox como Gerry
- Shrinking • Happiness Mission • Brett Goldstein como Louis
- Widow’s Bay • Seasickness • Hamish Linklater como Richard Warren
- Hacks • No New Tricks • Christopher McDonald como Marty Ghilain
- The Bear • Tonnato • Rob Reiner como Albert
- Saturday Night Live • Host: Connor Storrie • Connor Storrie como presentador
Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática
- Euphoria • In God We Trust • Colman Domingo como Ali
- The Pitt • 7:00 A.M. • Ernest Harden Jr. como Louie Cloverfield
- Pluribus • Please, Carol • Jeff Hiller como Larry
- The Pitt • 8:00 P.M. • Jeff Kober como Duke Ekins
- Slow Horses • Scars • Jonathan Pryce como David Cartwright
- The Diplomat • Amagansett • Bradley Whitford como First Gentleman Todd Penn
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
- Hacks • Montecito • Leslie Bibb como Monica
- The Bear • Tonnato • Jamie Lee Curtis como Donna Berzatto
- Widow’s Bay • Our History • Betty Gilpin como Sarah Westcott Warren
- Hacks • Montecito • Cherry Jones como Kelly
- Hacks • The Garden • Laurie Metcalf como Weed
- Hacks • D’Amazing Race • Kaitlin Olson como DJ Vance
- Hacks • The Cube • Lauren Weedman como Mayor Jo Pezzimenti
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática
- The Pitt • 3:00 P.M. • Brittany Allen como Roxie Hamler
- The Pitt • 5:00 P.M. • Tal Anderson como Becca King
- The Pitt • 1:00 P.M. • Tina Ivlev como Ilana Miller
- Pluribus • We Is Us • Miriam Shor como Helen
- The Gilded Age • Marriage Is A Gamble • Merritt Wever como Monica O’Brien
- Paradise • Graceland • Shailene Woodley como Annie
Mejor interpretación en una serie de comedia o drama de formato corto
- Big Law • Kim Estes como Boyd Bennett
- The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains • Desi Lydic como ella misma
- The Randy Rainbow Show • Randy Rainbow como él mismo
Mejor interpretación de voz de un personaje
- King Of The Hill • Any Given Hill-day • Pamela Adlon como Bobby Hill
- Bridgerton • The Waltz • Julie Andrews como Lady Whistledown
- The Simpsons • Keep Chalm And Gary On • Hank Azaria como Gary Chalmers
- South Park • Sermon On The ‘Mount • Trey Parker como Satan
- The Muppet Show • Matt Vogel como Kermit the Frog
- Invincible • Don’t Leave Me Hanging Here • Steven Yeun como Mark Grayson/Invincible
Mejor narrador
- A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough • David Attenborough
- Ocean With David Attenborough • David Attenborough
- Breakdown: 1975 • Jodie Foster
- Ghost Elephants • Werner Herzog
- Lost Women Of Alaska • The Missing • Octavia Spencer
Mejor presentador de un programa de telerrealidad o concurso de telerrealidad
- RuPaul’s Drag Race • RuPaul Charles
- The Traitors • Alan Cumming
- Top Chef • Kristen Kish
- Love Island USA • Ariana Madix
- Survivor • Jeff Probst
Mejor presentador de un concurso
- Celebrity Family Feud • Steve Harvey
- Jeopardy! • Ken Jennings
- Pop Culture Jeopardy! • Colin Jost
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire • Jimmy Kimmel
- Match Game • Martin Short
Mejor película para televisión
- Heads Of State
- Miss You, Love You
- People We Meet On Vacation
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Mejor especial de variedades en directo
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- 83rd Annual Golden Globes
- 68th Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- 78th Annual Tony Awards
Mejor especial de variedades pregrabado
- Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…
- The Muppet Show
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night
Mejor serie de comedia, drama o variedades de formato corto
- Bad Thoughts
- Colbert Before Air
- The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
- The Randy Rainbow Show
- SubwayTakes With Kareem Rahma
Mejor serie de no ficción o telerrealidad de formato corto
- Hacks: Bit By Bit
- Inside The Pitt
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette – A Love Untold
- Shrinking – In It Together
- This Is A Gardening Show
Mejor documental o especial de no ficción
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Marty, Life Is Short
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
- Ocean With David Attenborough
Mejor serie documental o de no ficción
- The American Revolution
- Mr. Scorsese
- Rafa
- Sean Combs: The Reckoning
- The Yogurt Shop Murders
Mejor serie o especial de no ficción con presentador
- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize
- Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
- The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
- Tucci In Italy
- Mérito excepcional en la realización de documentales
- The Librarians
- The Tale Of Silyan
Mejor programa de telerrealidad estructurada
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-ins And Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
Mejor programa de telerrealidad no estructurada
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Love On The Spectrum
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Summer House
- Welcome To Wrexham
- Mejor concurso
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Jeopardy!
- The Price Is Right
- Wheel Of Fortune
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Mejor edición de sonido para una serie de comedia o drama (una hora)
- Alien: Earth • Neverland
- The Boys • Blood And Bone
- Fallout • The Strip
- Spider-Noir • The Man In The Mask
- Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up
Mejor edición de sonido para una serie de comedia o drama (media hora) y animación
- A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • In The Name Of The Mother
- Murderbot • All Systems Red
- Predator: Killer Of Killers
- Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord • Chapter 10: The Dark Lord
- Widow’s Bay • What To Expect On Your Trip
Mejor edición de sonido para una miniserie, serie antológica, película o especial
- The Beast In Me • Sick Puppy
- Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey
- Lord Of The Flies • Piggy
- The Rip
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Mejor edición de sonido para un programa documental, de no ficción o de telerrealidad
- Billy Joel: And So It Goes
- John Candy: I Like Me
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
- Ocean With David Attenborough
- World War II With Tom Hanks • The Beginning
Mejor mezcla de sonido para una serie de comedia o drama (una hora)
- Fallout • The Strip
- The Pitt • 8:00 P.M.
- Pluribus • We Is Us
- Spider-Noir • Step Into My Office
- Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up
Mejor mezcla de sonido para una miniserie, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey
- Black Rabbit • Isle Of Joy
- DTF St. Louis • Amphezyne
- Lord Of The Flies • Piggy
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Sick As Your Secrets
Mejor mezcla de sonido para una serie de comedia o drama (media hora) y animación
- The Bear • Scallop
- Hacks • The Garden
- Shrinking • I Will Be Grape
- Tires • The Tri-State Mid Market Tire Expo
- Widow’s Bay • What To Expect On Your Trip
Mejor mezcla de sonido para una serie o especial de variedades
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Series Finale
- The Muppet Show
- The Oscars
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
Mejor especial documental o de no ficción
- John Candy: I Like Me • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, El Bear Productions
- Colin Hanks, Produced by Sean Stuart, Produced by Glen Zipper, Produced by Ryan Reynolds, Produced by George Dewey, Produced by Johnny Pariseau, Produced by Shane Reid, Produced by
- Marty, Life Is Short • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary Presentation / An Imagine Documentaries Production
- Sara Bernstein, Produced by Meredith Kaulfers, Produced by Christopher St. John, Produced by Justin Wilkes, Produced by Lawrence Kasdan, Produced by Blair Foster, Produced by Ryan Carli, Line Producer
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow Production
- Judd Apatow, Executive Producer Michael Bonfiglio, Executive Producer Kevin Salter, Executive Producer Joe Beshenkovsky, Co-Executive Producer Amanda Rohlke, Co-Executive Producer James A. Smith, Supervising Producer Miranda Soto, Supervising Producer
- My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents a Mighty Entertainment Production
- Mariska Hargitay, Produced by Trish Adlesic, Produced by Nancy Abraham, Executive Producer Lisa Heller, Executive Producer Lauran Bromley, Executive Producer Anna Klein, Senior Producer Steven Bennett, Line Producer
- Ocean With David Attenborough • National Geographic • National Geographic Presents a Silverback Films & Open Planet Studios Production in association with Altitude, All3Media International and Minderoo Pictures, co-produced with Arksen & 10% For The Ocean, Don Quixote Foundation, National Geographic Society and Pristine Seas, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Revive Our Ocean
- Toby Nowlan, Producer Janet Han Vissering, Executive Producer Tom McDonald, Executive Producer Colin Butfield, Executive Producer Keith Scholey, Executive Producer
Mejor serie documental o de no ficción
- The American Revolution • PBS • Florentine Films & WETA-TV
- Sarah Botstein, Produced by David Schmidt, Produced by Salimah El-Amin, Produced by Ken Burns, Produced by
- Mr. Scorsese • Apple TV • Apple / Expanded Media / Round Films / LBI Entertainment Production / Moxie Pictures
- Damon Cardasis, Executive Producer Cindy Tolan, Executive Producer Rebecca Miller, Executive Producer Rick Yorn, Executive Producer Christopher Donnelly, Executive Producer Julie Yorn, Executive Producer Robert Fernandez, Co-Executive Producer Patrick Walmsley, Co-Executive Producer Ron Burkle, Producer
- Rafa • Netflix • A Netflix Sports Series / Skydance Sports Presents in association with Ex-Lion Tamer
- Andrew Helms, Producer Timothy Moran, Producer Connie Honeycutt, Producer Zach Heinzerling, Executive Producer David Ellison, Executive Producer Jesse Sisgold, Executive Producer Jon Weinbach, Executive Producer Benito Perez-Barbadillo, Executive Producer Dan Marks, Executive Producer Tamara Rosenberg, Co-Executive Producer
- Sean Combs: The Reckoning • Netflix • House of Nonfiction, G-Unit Film & Television, Texas Crew Productions for Netflix
- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Executive Producer Alexandria Stapleton, Executive Producer Stacy Scripter, Executive Producer David Karabinas, Executive Producer Ariel Brozell, Executive Producer Brad Bernstein, Executive Producer Megan Goedewaagen, Co-Executive Producer Vanessa Sanchez, Supervising Producer
- The Yogurt Shop Murders • HBO Max • HBO Documentary Films presents an A24 Production, A Fruit Tree and Pig Village Production
- Alice Henty, Produced by Michael Bloch, Producer Margaret Brown, Executive Producer Nicole Stott, Executive Producer Emily Osborne, Executive Producer Emma Stone, Executive Producer Dave McCary, Executive Producer Mickey Stanley, Executive Producer Beth Garrabrant, Executive Producer Ali Herting, Executive Producer
Mejor serie o especial de no ficción con presentador
- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize • Comedy Central • Hello Doggie, Inc.
- Abby Arora, Producer Jessie Kanevsky, Producer Jordan Klepper, Executive Producer/Host Ian Berger, Executive Producer Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer Zhubin Parang, Co-Executive Producer Sushil Dayal, Supervising Producer
- Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. • PBS • McGee Media, Inkwell Media, and Kunhardt Films
- Kevin Burke, Producer Henry Louis Gates Jr., Executive Producer/Host Dyllan McGee, Executive Producer Peter Kunhardt, Executive Producer Sabin Streeter, Senior Producer Natalia Warchol, Series Producer Deborah Clancy Porfido, Supervising Producer Robert L. Yacyshyn, Supervising Producer Sam Hartley, Supervising Producer
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman • Netflix • Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment and Worldwide Pants, Inc. for Netflix
- Tommy Alter, Producer John Nemeth, Producer Hunter Speese, Producer Tom Keaney, Executive Producer Mary Barclay, Executive Producer Michael Steed, Executive Producer Isabel Richardson, Executive Producer Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer Yolanda T. Cochran, Executive Producer Adam Donnelly, Line Producer
- The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy • Apple TV • Twofour in association with Apple
- Kate McLernon-Billows, Producer Eugene Levy, Executive Producer/Host David Brindley, Executive Producer Nic Patten, Executive Producer Lily Fitzpatrick, Executive Producer Iain Peckham, Executive Producer Sara Brailsford, Executive Producer Amy Browning, Line Producer
- Tucci In Italy • National Geographic • BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions and Salt Productions for National Geographic
- Francesco Ficarra, Producer Stanley Tucci, Executive Producer/Host Lottie Birmingham, Executive Producer Amanda Lyon, Executive Producer Ben Jessop, Co-Executive Producer Simon Raikes, Executive Producer Alana Moreno, Senior Producer Yari Lorenzo, Senior Producer Stephanie Stoltzfus, Line Producer Mandy Weller, Line Producer
Mérito excepcional en la realización de documentales
- The Librarians • PBS • KA Snyder Productions, Cuomo Cole Productions, Ideal Partners in association with ITVS, World of HA Productions, Things in Motion Productions, Good Gravy Films, Two Chairs Productions, Indikate Productions, Pretty Matches Productions
- Kim A. Snyder, Produced by Janique L. Robillard, Produced by Maria Cuomo Cole, Produced by Jana Edelbaum, Produced by Lois Vossen, Executive Producer
- The Tale Of Silyan • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Ciconia Production with Concordia Studio and The Corner Shop
- Tamara Kotevska, Producer Jean Dakar, Producer Anna Hashmi, Producer Davis Guggenheim, Executive Producer Casey Meurer, Executive Producer Carolyn Bernstein, Executive Producer Tim Horsburgh, Executive Producer
Mejor programa de telerrealidad estructurada
- Antiques Roadshow • PBS • GBH
- Diners, Drive-ins And Dives • Food Network • Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures
- Love Is Blind • Netflix • Kinetic Content for Netflix
- Queer Eye • Netflix • Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
- Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mejor programa de telerrealidad no estructurada
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders • Netflix • One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures in association with Campfire Studios for Netflix
- Love On The Spectrum • Netflix • Northern Pictures for Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • MTV • World of Wonder
- Summer House • Bravo • Truly Original
- Welcome To Wrexham • FX/Hulu • More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures
Mejor concurso televisivo
- Celebrity Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
- Jeopardy! • ABC/Syndicated • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
- The Price Is Right • CBS • Fremantle
- Wheel Of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions, Inc. / Sony Pictures Studios
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire • ABC • Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row and Kimmelot
Mejor edición de sonido para una serie de comedia o drama (una hora)
- Alien: Earth • Neverland • FX/Hulu • FX Productions
- Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bradley North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Chris Terhune, MPSE, Sound Designer Nolan McNaughton, MPSE, Sound Designer Justin M. Davey, MPSE, Sound Designer Byron Wilson, MPSE, Dialogue Editor Tim Walston, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Matt “Smokey” Cloud, MPSE, Sound Editor Beso Kacharava, MPSE, Supervising Foley Editor Ben Schor, MPSE, Music Editor Biko Gogaladze, Foley Artist
- The Boys • Blood And Bone • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures
- Wade Barnett, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Briley, Dialogue Editor Russell Topal, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor/Sound Designer Luis Galdames, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Lisle Engle, Foley Editor Christopher Brooks, Music Editor Joe Sabella, Foley Artist Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist
- Fallout • The Strip • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
- Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Daniel Colman, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Joseph Fraioli, MPSE, Sound Designer Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor James Parnell, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Randall Guth, Foley Editor Christopher Kaller, Music Editor Pamela Kahn, MPSE, Foley Artist Dominique Decaudain, Foley Artist Alex Ullrich, MPSE, Foley Artist
- Spider-Noir • The Man In The Mask • MGM+/Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Marvel Studios
- Ethan Beigel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Andy Sisul, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer Will Digby, MPSE, Sound Designer Ryan Collins, Sound Designer Arielle McGrail, Dialogue Editor Caitlin Lutenske, Sound Effects Editor DeVaughn Watts, MPSE, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist
- Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up • Netflix • Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
- Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Dave Grimaldi, Sound Designer Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Sound Designer Ryan Cole, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor Polly McKinnon, Dialogue Editor Emma Present, Dialogue Editor Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor Katie Halliday, Sound Effects Editor Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor Nick Interlandi, Sound Effects Editor Matt “Smokey” Cloud, MPSE, Sound Editor Gina Wark, Foley Editor Lena Glikson, Music Editor David Klotz, Music Editor Steve Baine, Foley Artist
Mejor edición de sonido para una serie de comedia o drama (media hora) y animación
- A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • In The Name Of The Mother • HBO Max • HBO in association with GRRM and Friendly Wolf Pictures
- Murderbot • All Systems Red • Apple TV • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple
- Predator: Killer Of Killers • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
- Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord • Chapter 10: The Dark Lord • Disney+
- Widow’s Bay • What To Expect On Your Trip • Apple TV
Mejor edición de sonido para una serie limitada o antológica, película o especial
- The Beast In Me • Sick Puppy • Netflix
- Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey • Netflix
- Lord Of The Flies • Piggy • Netflix
- The Rip • Netflix
- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War • Prime Video
Mejor edición de sonido para un programa de no ficción o telerrealidad
- Billy Joel: And So It Goes • HBO Max
- John Candy: I Like Me • Prime Video
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! • HBO Max
- Ocean With David Attenborough • National Geographic
- World War II With Tom Hanks • The Beginning • HISTORY
Mejor mezcla de sonido para una serie de comedia o drama (una hora)
- Fallout • The Strip • Prime Video
- The Pitt • 8:00 P.M. • HBO Max
- Pluribus • We Is Us • Apple TV
- Spider-Noir • Step Into My Office • MGM+/Prime Video
- Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up • Netflix
Mejor mezcla de sonido para una serie limitada o antológica o película
- Beef • It Will Stay This Way And You Will Obey • Netflix
- Black Rabbit • Isle Of Joy • Netflix
- DTF St. Louis • Amphezyne • HBO Max
- Lord Of The Flies • Piggy • Netflix
- Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Sick As Your Secrets • Netflix
Mejor mezcla de sonido para una serie de comedia o drama (media hora) y animación
- The Bear • Scallop • FX/Hulu
- Hacks • The Garden • HBO Max
- Shrinking • I Will Be Grape • Apple TV
- Tires • The Tri-State Mid Market Tire Expo • Netflix
- Widow's Bay • What To Expect On Your Trip • Apple TV
Mejor mezcla de sonido para una serie o especial de variedades
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny • NBC
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Series Finale • CBS
- The Muppet Show • Disney+
- The Oscars • ABC
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show • Disney+
Mejor mezcla de sonido para un programa de no ficción
- Billy Joel: And So It Goes • HBO Max
- John Candy: I Like Me • Prime Video
- Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! • HBO Max
- Ocean With David Attenborough • National Geographic
- Tucci In Italy • Naples & Campania • National Geographic
Mejor mezcla de sonido para un programa de telerrealidad
- The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS
- Deadliest Catch • Kings Of The Frozen North • Discovery Channel
- RuPaul's Drag Race • Fannie: The Hard Knock Ball Rusical • MTV
- The Voice • The Blind Auditions Premiere • NBC
- Welcome To Wrexham • Do A Wrexham • FX/Hulu
Mejores efectos visuales especiales en una temporada o película
- Alien: Earth • FX/Hulu
- Foundation • Apple TV
- IT: Welcome To Derry • HBO Max
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters • Apple TV
- Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age • Apple TV
- Stranger Things • Netflix
Mejores efectos visuales especiales en un episodio
- Gen V • New Year, New U • Prime Video
- A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • In The Name Of The Mother • HBO Max
- Paradise • Exodus • Hulu
- Spider-Noir • Nightmare On A Gurney • MGM+/Prime Video
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon • Costa Da Morte • AMC
- Beef • Netflix
- Palm Royale • Apple TV
- Peacemaker • HBO Max
- Poker Face • Peacock
- Spider-Noir • MGM+/Prime Video
- Tulsa King • Paramount+
Mejor coordinación de especialistas en programas dramáticos
- The Boys • Prime Video
- Fallout • Prime Video
- FBI • CBS
- The Rookie • ABC
- Stranger Things • Netflix
Mejor coordinación de especialistas (stunts)
- Fallout (Prime Video) — The Profligate
- FBI (CBS) — Crusader
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max) — In the Name of the Mother
- Palm Royale (Apple TV+) — Maxine Finds Herself
- Spider-Noir (MGM+/Prime Video) — Tread Lightly
Mejor dirección técnica y trabajo de cámara en una serie
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central) — Episode 30105
- Dancing with the Stars (ABC) — 20th Birthday Party
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — Invitados: Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Kumail Nanjiani, Josh Meyers y la actuación musical de Reneé Rapp
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — Series Finale
- Saturday Night Live (NBC) — Presentadora: Olivia Rodrigo
Mejor dirección técnica y trabajo de cámara en un especial
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny (NBC)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025 (ABC)
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show (Disney+)
- Wicked: One Wonderful Night (NBC)
Mejor guion en una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC) — Team Building
- The Chair Company (HBO Max) — Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does.
- The Comeback (HBO Max) — Valerie Does It All
- Hacks (HBO Max) — Hacks (Finale)
- Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat (Prime Video) — Mergers and Acquisitions
- Widow's Bay (Apple TV+) — Welcome to Widow's Bay!
Mejor guion en una serie dramática
- The Diplomat (Netflix) — Amagansett
- The Pitt (HBO Max) — 1:00 P.M.
- The Pitt (HBO Max) — 12:00 P.M.
- Pluribus (Apple TV+) — We Is Us
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+) — Scars
- Task (HBO Max) — A Still Small Voice
Mejor guion en una serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión
- All Her Fault (Peacock) — Episode 8
- The Beast in Me (Netflix) — Sick Puppy
- Beef (Netflix) — All the Things We're Never Going to Have
- Death by Lightning (Netflix)
- DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)
Mejor guion para una serie de variedades
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Mejor guion para un especial de variedades
- Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace (HBO Max)
- The Muppet Show (Disney+)
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl (Hulu)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- Wanda Sykes: Legacy (Netflix)
Mejor guion para un programa de no ficción
- The American Revolution (PBS) — Episode One: In Order to Be Free (May 1754 – May 1775)
- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give the Man a Prize (Comedy Central)
- The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+) — Living the Royal Life in the UK