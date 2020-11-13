Billie Eilish roba comida en un centro comercial vacío en 'Therfore I Am'

Billie Eilish acaba de lanzar su nuevo tema 'Therefore I Am' con un videoclip dirigido por ella misma ambientado en un centro comercial vacío. Esta canción podría ser el avance del sucesor de su exitoso debut when we all fall asleep, where do we go? , junto a su hermano Finneas en la producción.

Billie EIlish en el vídeo de 'Therefore I Am' / Universal Music

Con tan sólo 18 años, Billie Eilish es una de las artistas más importantes del panorama musical actual. Su debut when we all fall asleep, where do we go? ha resultado todo un éxito gracias a temas como 'bad guy' o 'when the party is over'.

'everything i wanted' fue el primer tema que lanzó tras este primer disco, convirtiéndose en un nuevo hit en la carrera de la artista. Tal ha sido su revolución en el mundo de la música, que ha sido la escogida para interpretar el tema central de la última entrega de la saga James Bond, con 'No time to die'.

Ahora Billie acaba de estrenar un nuevo tema que ya se ha convertido un éxito en reproducciones en sus primeras horas de vida. 'Therefore I Am' es el nuevo single de Billie Eilish en el que vuelve a contar con su inseparable hermano Finneas en la producción.

En 'Therefore I Am' Finneas vuelve a jugar con la voz de Billie sumergiéndola en las capas de audio y rescatándolas a un primer plano, como si te estuviese susurrando al oído.

La artista ha vuelto a dirigir su propio videoclip, en el que le vemos paseando por un centro comercial cerrado en un plano secuencia. Billie interpreta la canción mientras salta mostradores y coge dulces, refrescos o patatas fritas, gasta que finalmente es descubierta.

LETRA DE 'THEREFORE I AM', DE BILLIE EILISH

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Verse 1]

Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Ha

Get my pretty name out of your mouth

We are not the same with or without

Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel

Top of the world, but your world isn't real

Your world's an ideal

[Pre-Chorus]

So go have fun

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Verse 2]

I don't want press to put your name next to mine

We're on different lines, so I

Wanna be nice enough, they don't call my bluff

'Cause I hate to find

Articles, articles, articles

Rather you remain unremarkable (Got a lotta)

Interviews, interviews, interviews

When they say your name, I just act confused

[Pre-Chorus]

Did you have fun?

I really couldn't care less

And you can give 'em my best, but just know

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

[Bridge]

I'm sorry

I don't think I caught your name

I'm sorry

I don't think I caught your name

[Chorus]

I'm not your friend or anything (I'm not your friend)

Damn, you think that you're the man (They wanna, they can try)

I think, therefore, I am (I am)

I'm not your friend or anything (Friend, they wanna)

Damn, you think that you're the man (You're the man)

I think, therefore, I am (Therefore, I am)