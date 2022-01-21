Charlie Puth lanza su nueva canción, ‘Light Switch', adelanto de su disco 'Charlie'

Después de meses de espera, los fans de Charlie Puth por fin han recibido lo que tanto tiempo llevaban deseando: su nuevo single Light Switch, acompañado de un videoclip con el que te entrarán ganas no solo de bailar y cantar, sino de ponerte a hacer deporte.

El cantante estadounidense por fin ha dado luz verde a esta canción que llevaba meses gestando y de la que ha ido mostrando el making of a sus fans a través de la plataforma TikTok.

"A nivel de composición, ha sido muy guay compartir esta canción con mis fans mientras la hacía. Así ellos sienten que están involucrados desde el principio de la canción, es casi como si la hubiesen escrito conmigo", ha asegurado el cantante según la revista Rolling Stone.

Al igual que en sus álbumes Nine Track Mind y Voicenotes, Puth nos deja entrever a través de Light Switch que Charlie, su tercer álbum de estudio, estará cargado de mucho ritmo. También sabemos que es su álbum más personal hasta la fecha, según ha dicho Puth a la revista Rolling Stone.

En este videoclip podemos ver a un Charlie desaliñado y poco motivado que comienza a hacer deporte para conquistar a la chica que le gusta. ¿Conseguirá el cantante que su interés amoroso se fije en él? Si quieres saber cómo termina la historia de este videoclip, ¡no dudes en darle al play!

Letra de 'Light Switch'

Yeah

Why you callin' at 11:30

When you only wanna do me dirty?

But I hit right back

'Cause you got that-that, yeah

Why you always wanna act like lovers?

But you never wanna be each others'

I say, "Don't look back"

But I go right back and

All a sudden, I'm hypnotized

You're the one that I can't deny

Every time that I say I’m gonna walk away

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

Now, I don't wanna fight this (No)

You know how to just make me want

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip (Yeah)

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Do you love it when you keep me guessin' (Me guessin')

When you're leaving then you leave me stressin'? (Me stressin')

But I can't stay mad when you walk like that, no

Why you always wanna act like lovers?

But you never wanna be each others'

I said, "Don't look back"

But I go right back and

All a sudden, I'm hypnotized (Hypnotized)

You're the one that I can't deny (Can't deny)

Every time that I say I'm gonna walk away (Yeah)

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

Now, I don't wanna fight this (No)

You know how to just make me want

You turn me on like a light switch (Switch)

When you're movin' your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip (Grip)

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and show me how you do (You do)

You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin' you (Me wantin' you, girl)

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and (Hey), show me how you do (How you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin' you

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

Now, I don't wanna fight this

You know how to just make me want to

You turn me on like a light switch

When you're movin' your body around and around

You got me in a tight grip

You know how to just make me want you, baby

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and show me how you do (How you do)

You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin' you (Wanna keep me wantin' you, baby)

Come on, come on, come on, come on, come on and show me how you do (You do)

You want, you want, you want, you want, you wanna keep me wantin' you