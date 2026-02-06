'Opalite' de Taylor Swift: letra en español y significado

DE 'THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL'

Opalite se ha convertido en el segundo single de The Life of a Showgirl. Meses después del lanzamiento del álbum, Taylor Swift apuesta por una canción que tuvo un gran éxito, también en redes sociales. Con mucha ironía y baile, la superestrella del pop bromea en su canción Opalite sobre su vida amorosa y cómo la ve su familia.

El título hace referencia a la opalita, un material sintético de arena silícea y otros minerales que se asemeja al cristal. Swift pensó en esa palabra porque le gustaba cómo sonaba y describe la canción como "infecciosa". Opalite funciona como una metáfora: si el hombre hace la opalita, las personas tienen que crear su propia felicidad. "No te pasa solamente, hay que buscarla", aseguró en The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.

Letra de 'Opalite', en español e inglés

Tenía un mal hábito

I had a bad habit

De extrañar a exnovios

Of missing lovers past

Mi hermano solía llamarlo

My brother used to call it

Comer de la basura

Eating out of the trash

Nunca iba a durar

It's never gonna last

Pensaba que mi casa estaba embrujada

I thought my house was haunted

Solía vivir con fantasmas

I used to live with ghosts

Y todas las parejas perfectas

And all the perfect couples

Decían: Cuando lo sabes, lo sabes

Said: When you know, you know

Y cuando no, no

And: When you don't, you don't

Y todos los enemigos y todos los amigos (ja-ja)

And all of the foes and all of the friends (ha-ha)

Ya lo han visto antes, lo verán otra vez (ja-ja)

Have seen it before, they'll see it again (ha-ha)

La vida es una canción, termina cuando termina

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

Yo estaba equivocada

I was wrong

Pero mi mamá me dijo que está bien

But my mama told me it's alright

Tú bailabas entre los rayos

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sin dormir en una noche negra como el ónix

Sleepless in the onyx night

Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo

But now the sky is opalite

Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, Dios mío

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my Lord

Nunca hicieron a nadie como tú antes

Never made no one like you before

Tuviste que crear tu propio Sol

You had to make your own sunshine

Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo

But now the sky is opalite

Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh

No podías entenderlo

You couldn't understand it

Por qué te sentías solo

Why you felt alone

Tú lo vivías de verdad

You were in it for real

Ella estaba en su teléfono

She was in her phone

Y tú solo eras una pose

And you were just a pose

¿Y acaso no intentamos amar al amor? (Amar al amor)

And don't we try to love love? (Love love)

Le damos todo lo que tenemos (todo lo que tenemos)

We give it all we got (give it all we got)

Al fin dejaste la mesa (uh-uh)

You finally left the table (uh-uh)

Y qué idea tan simple

And what a simple thought

Mueres de hambre hasta que ya no

You're starving till you're not

Y todos los enemigos y todos los amigos (ja-ja)

And all of the foes and all of the friends (ha-ha)

Ya se equivocaron antes, se equivocarán otra vez (ja-ja)

Have messed up before, they'll mess up again (ha-ha)

La vida es una canción, termina cuando termina

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

Sigues adelante

You move on

Y fue entonces cuando te dije que está bien

And that's when I told you it's alright

Tú bailabas entre los rayos

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sin dormir en una noche negra como el ónix

Sleepless in the onyx night

Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo

But now the sky is opalite

Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, Dios mío

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh my Lord

Nunca conocí a nadie como tú antes

Never met no one like you before

Tuviste que crear tu propio Sol

You had to make your own sunshine

Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo

But now the sky is opalite

Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh

Esto es solo una tormenta dentro de una taza de té

This is just a storm inside a teacup

Pero refúgiate aquí conmigo, mi amor

But shelter here with me, my love

El trueno suena como un tambor

Thunder like a drum

Esta vida te golpeará, golpeará, golpeará

This life will beat you up, up, up, up

Esto es solo un obstáculo temporal

This is just a temporary speed bump

Pero el fracaso te trae libertad

But failure brings you freedom

Y yo puedo traerte amor, amor, amor, amor, amor

And I can bring you love (love), love (love), love

No te preocupes, cariño

Don't you sweat it, baby

Está bien

It's alright

Tú bailabas entre los rayos

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sin dormir en una noche negra como el ónix

Sleepless in the onyx night

Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo

But now the sky is opalite

Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, Dios mío

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh my Lord

Nunca conocí a nadie como tú antes

Never met no one like you before

Tuviste que crear tu propio Sol

You had to make your own sunshine

Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo

But now the sky is opalite

Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah

Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh