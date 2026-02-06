'Opalite' de Taylor Swift: letra en español y significado
Taylor Swift apuesta por Opalite como segundo single de su disco The Life of a Showgirl.
Opalite se ha convertido en el segundo single de The Life of a Showgirl. Meses después del lanzamiento del álbum, Taylor Swift apuesta por una canción que tuvo un gran éxito, también en redes sociales. Con mucha ironía y baile, la superestrella del pop bromea en su canción Opalite sobre su vida amorosa y cómo la ve su familia.
El título hace referencia a la opalita, un material sintético de arena silícea y otros minerales que se asemeja al cristal. Swift pensó en esa palabra porque le gustaba cómo sonaba y describe la canción como "infecciosa". Opalite funciona como una metáfora: si el hombre hace la opalita, las personas tienen que crear su propia felicidad. "No te pasa solamente, hay que buscarla", aseguró en The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.
Letra de 'Opalite', en español e inglés
Tenía un mal hábito
I had a bad habit
De extrañar a exnovios
Of missing lovers past
Mi hermano solía llamarlo
My brother used to call it
Comer de la basura
Eating out of the trash
Nunca iba a durar
It's never gonna last
Pensaba que mi casa estaba embrujada
I thought my house was haunted
Solía vivir con fantasmas
I used to live with ghosts
Y todas las parejas perfectas
And all the perfect couples
Decían: Cuando lo sabes, lo sabes
Said: When you know, you know
Y cuando no, no
And: When you don't, you don't
Y todos los enemigos y todos los amigos (ja-ja)
And all of the foes and all of the friends (ha-ha)
Ya lo han visto antes, lo verán otra vez (ja-ja)
Have seen it before, they'll see it again (ha-ha)
La vida es una canción, termina cuando termina
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
Yo estaba equivocada
I was wrong
Pero mi mamá me dijo que está bien
But my mama told me it's alright
Tú bailabas entre los rayos
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sin dormir en una noche negra como el ónix
Sleepless in the onyx night
Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo
But now the sky is opalite
Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, Dios mío
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my Lord
Nunca hicieron a nadie como tú antes
Never made no one like you before
Tuviste que crear tu propio Sol
You had to make your own sunshine
Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo
But now the sky is opalite
Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh
No podías entenderlo
You couldn't understand it
Por qué te sentías solo
Why you felt alone
Tú lo vivías de verdad
You were in it for real
Ella estaba en su teléfono
She was in her phone
Y tú solo eras una pose
And you were just a pose
¿Y acaso no intentamos amar al amor? (Amar al amor)
And don't we try to love love? (Love love)
Le damos todo lo que tenemos (todo lo que tenemos)
We give it all we got (give it all we got)
Al fin dejaste la mesa (uh-uh)
You finally left the table (uh-uh)
Y qué idea tan simple
And what a simple thought
Mueres de hambre hasta que ya no
You're starving till you're not
Y todos los enemigos y todos los amigos (ja-ja)
And all of the foes and all of the friends (ha-ha)
Ya se equivocaron antes, se equivocarán otra vez (ja-ja)
Have messed up before, they'll mess up again (ha-ha)
La vida es una canción, termina cuando termina
Life is a song, it ends when it ends
Sigues adelante
You move on
Y fue entonces cuando te dije que está bien
And that's when I told you it's alright
Tú bailabas entre los rayos
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sin dormir en una noche negra como el ónix
Sleepless in the onyx night
Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo
But now the sky is opalite
Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, Dios mío
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh my Lord
Nunca conocí a nadie como tú antes
Never met no one like you before
Tuviste que crear tu propio Sol
You had to make your own sunshine
Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo
But now the sky is opalite
Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh
Esto es solo una tormenta dentro de una taza de té
This is just a storm inside a teacup
Pero refúgiate aquí conmigo, mi amor
But shelter here with me, my love
El trueno suena como un tambor
Thunder like a drum
Esta vida te golpeará, golpeará, golpeará
This life will beat you up, up, up, up
Esto es solo un obstáculo temporal
This is just a temporary speed bump
Pero el fracaso te trae libertad
But failure brings you freedom
Y yo puedo traerte amor, amor, amor, amor, amor
And I can bring you love (love), love (love), love
No te preocupes, cariño
Don't you sweat it, baby
Está bien
It's alright
Tú bailabas entre los rayos
You were dancing through the lightning strikes
Sin dormir en una noche negra como el ónix
Sleepless in the onyx night
Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo
But now the sky is opalite
Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, Dios mío
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh my Lord
Nunca conocí a nadie como tú antes
Never met no one like you before
Tuviste que crear tu propio Sol
You had to make your own sunshine
Pero ahora el cielo es de ópalo
But now the sky is opalite
Ah-ah, ah, ah, ah
Oh-oh, oh, oh, oh