Rihanna regresa a la música con ‘Believe it’, una colaboración con PartyNextDoor
Después de más de dos años alejada de la música, Rihanna ha vuelto a un estudio de grabación y lo ha hecho para colaborar con PartyNextDoor. Su propuesta musical se titula 'Believe it' y forma parte de 'PartyMobile', el nuevo álbum del rapero que además de trabajar con la de Barbados, también lo ha hecho con Drake.
Rihanna / GTRES
Tras convertirse en una estrella de la música, Rihanna se adentró en el mundo empresarial y dejó en segundo plano su vida como artista. Sin embargo, la cantante ha vuelto y lo ha hecho con una colaboración.
PartyNextDoor ha publicado su nuevo álbum, titulado 'PartyMobile', y una de las canciones más destacadas es 'Believe it', junto con la de Barbados.
Con este tema, Rihanna regresa a la música, ya que no lanzaba ninguna canción desde que colaboró en 'Lemon' de N.E.R.D y 'Loyalty' de Kendrick Lamar, en 2017.
No es la primera vez que PartyNextDoor y Rihanna trabajan juntos, ya lo hicieron en 'Work' y 'Sex With Me', dos temas del álbum 'Anti' que la cantante lanzó en 2016.
'PartyMobile' es la continuación de 'PartyNextDoor 3', el último trabajo del rapero, y contiene una colaboración con Drake, titulada 'Loyal' y el remix de este tema junto con Bad Bunny.
Por otro lado, PartyNextDoor ha anunciado que todos los beneficios de su nuevo merchandising los donará a la OMS y a diferentes organizaciones de Toronto para la lucha contra el coronavirus. El artista no es el único que ha recaudado fondos contra la pandemia, ya que Rihanna ya ha donado más de 5 millones de dólares.
LETRA DE 'BELIEVE IT' DE RIHANNA Y PARTYNEXTDOOR
[Chorus: Rihanna & PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won't deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won't deceive me
[Verse 1: PARTYNEXTDOOR, with Rihanna]
First you gotta forgive me
Let me know everything gon' be okay
Even if I come out with everything I did
Would you still punish me even though I did it a long time ago?
If so, let me know
If I propose, would you say no?
Would you break my heart?
Would you embarrass me or play your part?
Baby, don't fold, my heart is yours
You got the power, pussy power
You got the power, pussy power
The floor is yours, the time is ours
Hey, either believe me or you don't
Choose to believe me or you won't
If you leave me, I'm skull and bones, I'm dead, baby
You told me
[Chorus: Rihanna & PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Hey (Ooh)
Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won't deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won't deceive me
[Verse 2: PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Bae
You told me that you'd kill me if I fuck up (Kill me if I fuck up)
You told me I'm a lucky motherfucker (Lucky motherfucker)
You love 'em, but you never ever trust 'em
Never ever trust me, no (Never trust me, no)
There's two sides to the story (Sides to the story)
And that girl got a good PR (Good PR)
I knew we'd never make it far
Because I like my bitches black and mama tar
Oh, woah
Tell me you love me 'cause I know they won't
They wanna fit in for the photoshoot
Put them aside, baby, I notice you
My niggas hype, baby, they hypin' you
My family like it, yeah, they likin' you
My mama WhatsApp and she Skype you
She wanna know what it do
You say, "Either way, you..."
[Chorus: Rihanna]
Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)
Best make me believe it
Believe you won't deceive me
Hey
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)
Believe you won't deceive me
[Outro: PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Bae