Rihanna regresa a la música con ‘Believe it’, una colaboración con PartyNextDoor

Después de más de dos años alejada de la música, Rihanna ha vuelto a un estudio de grabación y lo ha hecho para colaborar con PartyNextDoor . Su propuesta musical se titula 'Believe it' y forma parte de 'PartyMobile' , el nuevo álbum del rapero que además de trabajar con la de Barbados, también lo ha hecho con Drake .

Tras convertirse en una estrella de la música, Rihanna se adentró en el mundo empresarial y dejó en segundo plano su vida como artista. Sin embargo, la cantante ha vuelto y lo ha hecho con una colaboración.

PartyNextDoor ha publicado su nuevo álbum, titulado 'PartyMobile', y una de las canciones más destacadas es 'Believe it', junto con la de Barbados.

Con este tema, Rihanna regresa a la música, ya que no lanzaba ninguna canción desde que colaboró en 'Lemon' de N.E.R.D y 'Loyalty' de Kendrick Lamar, en 2017.

No es la primera vez que PartyNextDoor y Rihanna trabajan juntos, ya lo hicieron en 'Work' y 'Sex With Me', dos temas del álbum 'Anti' que la cantante lanzó en 2016.

'PartyMobile' es la continuación de 'PartyNextDoor 3', el último trabajo del rapero, y contiene una colaboración con Drake, titulada 'Loyal' y el remix de este tema junto con Bad Bunny.

Por otro lado, PartyNextDoor ha anunciado que todos los beneficios de su nuevo merchandising los donará a la OMS y a diferentes organizaciones de Toronto para la lucha contra el coronavirus. El artista no es el único que ha recaudado fondos contra la pandemia, ya que Rihanna ya ha donado más de 5 millones de dólares.

LETRA DE 'BELIEVE IT' DE RIHANNA Y PARTYNEXTDOOR

[Chorus: Rihanna & PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)

Best make me believe it

Believe you won't deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won't deceive me

[Verse 1: PARTYNEXTDOOR, with Rihanna]

First you gotta forgive me

Let me know everything gon' be okay

Even if I come out with everything I did

Would you still punish me even though I did it a long time ago?

If so, let me know

If I propose, would you say no?

Would you break my heart?

Would you embarrass me or play your part?

Baby, don't fold, my heart is yours

You got the power, pussy power

You got the power, pussy power

The floor is yours, the time is ours

Hey, either believe me or you don't

Choose to believe me or you won't

If you leave me, I'm skull and bones, I'm dead, baby

You told me

[Chorus: Rihanna & PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Hey (Ooh)

Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)

Best make me believe it

Believe you won't deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won't deceive me

[Verse 2: PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Bae

You told me that you'd kill me if I fuck up (Kill me if I fuck up)

You told me I'm a lucky motherfucker (Lucky motherfucker)

You love 'em, but you never ever trust 'em

Never ever trust me, no (Never trust me, no)

There's two sides to the story (Sides to the story)

And that girl got a good PR (Good PR)

I knew we'd never make it far

Because I like my bitches black and mama tar

Oh, woah

Tell me you love me 'cause I know they won't

They wanna fit in for the photoshoot

Put them aside, baby, I notice you

My niggas hype, baby, they hypin' you

My family like it, yeah, they likin' you

My mama WhatsApp and she Skype you

She wanna know what it do

You say, "Either way, you..."

[Chorus: Rihanna]

Best make me believe it (Best make me be—)

Best make me believe it

Believe you won't deceive me

Hey

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Best make me believe it (Best make me believe it)

Believe you won't deceive me

[Outro: PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Bae