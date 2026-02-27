Fred Again comparte una canción completa de 'Kiss all the Time. Disco, Occasionally' de Harry Styles

Harry Styles para 'The Times' | The Times / Martin Parr

La expectación por el nuevo disco de Harry Styles, Kiss all the Time. Disco, Occasionally, está por las nubes, sobre todo después de los comentarios que han hecho los fans después de asistir a las listening partiescelebradas por todo el mundo.

Sin embargo, más allá de las descripciones detalladas y partes de la letra que recordaban, no podíamos saber cómo sonaban los nuevos temas... ¡Hasta ahora!

Durante el Dj Set de Fred Again que realizó el 26 de febrero en Londres, el DJ ha reproducido en primicia una canción completa del disco Kiss all the Time. Disco, Occasionally, concretamente, Coming up Roses, el octavo tema de su disco.

El tema cuenta con una base de instrumentos de cuerda que acompaña a la voz lenta de Harry. Desde luego, es un tema lento para disfrutar, moviendo las manos de un lado a otro al ritmo de la melodía, tal y como hicieron los asistentes.

Letra de 'Coming up Roses'

[Chorus]

And we fuck with the vibe, and just skip all the rest

Then we see half the night with your head on my chest with you

There's only me and you

[Verse]

I see your tears and I count 'em by one's

And now it appears I'm feeling guilty in what you did

'Cause you think that I might not want to hear

'Cause all of this seems to bringing us closer in my backseat in your life

Judging while you drive

[Chorus]

Just for tonight, let's go hangover chasing

And I'll talk your ear off about why you're safe

As I fumble my words and fall flat on my face in the truth

Just say the word and we'll take up the task

And we fuck with the vibe and just skip all the rest

Then we see half the night with your head on my chest with you

There's only me and you

[Outro]

There's only me and you

La-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la

There's only me and you