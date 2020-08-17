Drake recupera su esencia en ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ junto con Lil Durk
Drake ha lanzado por sorpresa una nueva canción, titulada 'Laugh Now Cry Later' y junto con el rapero Lil Durk. Esta es una de las canciones de su esperado álbum 'Certified Lover Boy', que el rapero anunció que presentaría este verano aunque no ha confirmado fecha exacta.
Drake y Lil Durk en el vídeo de 'Laught now, cry later' / Youtube / Drake
El tema fusiona el R&B y el trap con unos sonidos que nos recuerdan a los inicios del artista. Además, viene acompañado de un videoclip muy deportivo, protagonizado por Drake y con la aparición de estrellas del baloncesto como Kevin Durant, o jugadores de fútbol americano como Odell Beckham Jr. o Marshawn Lynch.
Hace unas semanas Drake anunció que su nuevo disco, el sucesor de 'Scorpion', llegaría este verano. Sin embargo, todavía no ha confirmado la fecha exacta, aunque ha hecho dos lanzamientos sorpresas, este último, y otro titulado 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes'.
LETRA DE 'LAUGH NOW CRY LATER' DE DRAKE
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now
Baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing slow down
Baby
We took a trip now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town
Baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doing all this and all that
Tired of beefing of bums you can’t even pay me enough me to react
Been waking up in the crib and sometimes I don’t even know where I’m at
Please don’t play that niggas songs in this party I can’t even listen to that
Anytime that I run into somebody it must be a victory lap eh
Shawty come sit on my lap eh
They saying Drizzy just snap
Distance between us is not like a store this isn’t a close able gap
I’ve seen some niggas attack
And don’t end up making it back
I know that they at the crib going crazy down bad what they had didn’t last Damn baby
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now
baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing slow down
Baby
We took a trip now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town
Baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doing all this and all that
I’m in the trenches relax
Can you not play that lil boy in the club cause we do not listen to rats
We in the line I buy her a wig she tellin me Tay is the best
Point at that nigga who act like a killer
But you only want from the neck
I’m like the baby I’m not just a rapper you play with me you gon get stressed
Ooooh
Bring Drake to the hood
Surround Drake around Drakes
Even though I got a case
Imma do what it takes
And I never been embraced
And the moneys hard to make
So I bet they on they face right
I know that they at the crib going crazy down bad what they had didn’t last Damn baby
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now
baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing slow down
Baby
We took a trip now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town
Baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doing all this and all that
When he tell the story that’s not how it went
Know they be lying 100 percent
Move out the Ritz forgot bout the Bent
Valet just called to tell me come get it
I knocked that boy off I don’t want no credit
If it Was me they wouldn’t regret it
left me for dead and now they want dead it
heart is still beating
My niggas still eating
The backyard it look like the Garden of Eden
Pillow talk with Me she spilling the tea and then shawty came back and said she didn’t mean it
Its hard to believe it
I know that they at the crib going crazy down bad what they had didn’t last Damn baby
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now
baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing slow down
Baby
We took a trip now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town
Baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doing all this and all that