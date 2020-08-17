Drake recupera su esencia en ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ junto con Lil Durk

Drake ha lanzado por sorpresa una nueva canción, titulada 'Laugh Now Cry Later' y junto con el rapero Lil Durk . Esta es una de las canciones de su esperado álbum 'Certified Lover Boy' , que el rapero anunció que presentaría este verano aunque no ha confirmado fecha exacta.

Drake presenta 'Laugh Now Cry Later', un tema en colaboración al rapero Lil Durk que estará incluido en 'Certified Lover Boy', su próximo álbum.

El tema fusiona el R&B y el trap con unos sonidos que nos recuerdan a los inicios del artista. Además, viene acompañado de un videoclip muy deportivo, protagonizado por Drake y con la aparición de estrellas del baloncesto como Kevin Durant, o jugadores de fútbol americano como Odell Beckham Jr. o Marshawn Lynch.

Hace unas semanas Drake anunció que su nuevo disco, el sucesor de 'Scorpion', llegaría este verano. Sin embargo, todavía no ha confirmado la fecha exacta, aunque ha hecho dos lanzamientos sorpresas, este último, y otro titulado 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes'.

LETRA DE 'LAUGH NOW CRY LATER' DE DRAKE

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now

Baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing slow down

Baby

We took a trip now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town

Baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doing all this and all that

Tired of beefing of bums you can’t even pay me enough me to react

Been waking up in the crib and sometimes I don’t even know where I’m at

Please don’t play that niggas songs in this party I can’t even listen to that

Anytime that I run into somebody it must be a victory lap eh

Shawty come sit on my lap eh

They saying Drizzy just snap

Distance between us is not like a store this isn’t a close able gap

I’ve seen some niggas attack

And don’t end up making it back

I know that they at the crib going crazy down bad what they had didn’t last Damn baby

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now

baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing slow down

Baby

We took a trip now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town

Baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doing all this and all that

I’m in the trenches relax

Can you not play that lil boy in the club cause we do not listen to rats

We in the line I buy her a wig she tellin me Tay is the best

Point at that nigga who act like a killer

But you only want from the neck

I’m like the baby I’m not just a rapper you play with me you gon get stressed

Ooooh

Bring Drake to the hood

Surround Drake around Drakes

Even though I got a case

Imma do what it takes

And I never been embraced

And the moneys hard to make

So I bet they on they face right

I know that they at the crib going crazy down bad what they had didn’t last Damn baby

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now

baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing slow down

Baby

We took a trip now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town

Baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doing all this and all that

When he tell the story that’s not how it went

Know they be lying 100 percent

Move out the Ritz forgot bout the Bent

Valet just called to tell me come get it

I knocked that boy off I don’t want no credit

If it Was me they wouldn’t regret it

left me for dead and now they want dead it

heart is still beating

My niggas still eating

The backyard it look like the Garden of Eden

Pillow talk with Me she spilling the tea and then shawty came back and said she didn’t mean it

Its hard to believe it

I know that they at the crib going crazy down bad what they had didn’t last Damn baby

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry but I guess you know now

baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing slow down

Baby

We took a trip now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town

Baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doing all this and all that