Little Mix critican la hipocresía del mundo de la música con ‘Not A Pop Song’

Little Mix acaban de lanzar 'Not A Pop Song' , un tema con el que la girlband explican su experiencia en la industria musical y lo que han sufrido bajo contratos abusivos, dirigiéndose directamente a Simon Cowell , creador del grupo.

Little Mix ha dado un golpe en la mesa con 'Not A Pop Song', un tema con una contundente letra criticando cómo funciona la industria musical cuando tienen un artista o grupo que genera tanto éxito como la propia girlband.

"Buscan una imagen perfecta / No mires más allá de la superficie", con esta frase empieza este tema con el que relatan su experiencia en el mundo del pop desde que participaron en el talent show X Factor en 2011.

Simon Cowell, fundador y jurado del programa, creó Little Mix al igual que otros grupos para adolescentes que han arrasado en todo el mundo como One Direction, Fifth Harmony, CNCO e impulsó la carrera de artistas como Demi Lovato, también ha recibido un mensaje en esta canción.

"No voy a hacer lo que Simon dice", cantan haciendo un juego de palabras con el famoso juego "Simon dice" para continuar diciendo que no son un "títere en una cuerda" y que "cualquier cosa es mejor que una canción pop para enamorarse".

Con este tema dejan claro que sus vivencias en la industria de la música no han sido todas buenas y parece que Confetti, su próximo álbum de estudio que verá la luz el próximo 6 de noviembre, será un punto de inflexión en la carrera del grupo.

LETRA DE 'NOT A POP SONG' DE LITTLE MIX

They look for picture perfect

Don't look deeper than the surface

Bubble-gum always pops

And stars they fade out life never stops

I don't do what Simon says

Get the message cuz it's read

That's just life it never plays fair

Said to follow any dream

Be a puppet on a string

Works for you but that isn't me

This ain't another pop song ‘bout falling in love

Or a party song bout drinks and drugs

No more singing songs ‘bout breaking my heart

And my lonely nights dancing in the dark

If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever

I'll take it all cuz anything is better

Than another pop song ‘bout falling in love

But if you wanna sing along say

I don't give a what

A hamster on a wheel

That's how it feels trynna be real

These unrealistic expectations

Said we'll make it if we fake it

I don't do what Simon says

Get the message cuz it's read

That's just life it never plays fair

Said to follow any dream

Be a puppet on a string

Works for you but that isn't me

This ain't another pop song ‘bout falling in love

Or a party song bout drinks and drugs

No more singing songs ‘bout breaking my heart

And my lonely nights dancing in the dark

If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever

I'll take it all cuz anything is better

Than another pop song ‘bout falling in love

But if you wanna sing along say

I don't give a what

No broken bottles or glitter on the floor from the night before

Ain't no boy troubles

If that's what you came here for

Then you should know that

This ain't another pop song ‘bout falling in love

Or a party song bout drinks and drugs

No more singing songs ‘bout breaking my heart

And my lonely nights dancing in the dark

If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever

I'll take it all cuz anything is better

Than another pop song ‘bout falling in love

But if you wanna sing along say

I don't give a what

Not a pop song

I don't give a what

Not a pop song

But if you wanna sing along say

I don't give a what