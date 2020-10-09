Little Mix critican la hipocresía del mundo de la música con ‘Not A Pop Song’
Little Mix acaban de lanzar 'Not A Pop Song', un tema con el que la girlband explican su experiencia en la industria musical y lo que han sufrido bajo contratos abusivos, dirigiéndose directamente a Simon Cowell, creador del grupo.
Portada de 'Confetti', el nuevo álbum de Little Mix / RCA Records Label
Little Mix ha dado un golpe en la mesa con 'Not A Pop Song', un tema con una contundente letra criticando cómo funciona la industria musical cuando tienen un artista o grupo que genera tanto éxito como la propia girlband.
"Buscan una imagen perfecta / No mires más allá de la superficie", con esta frase empieza este tema con el que relatan su experiencia en el mundo del pop desde que participaron en el talent show X Factor en 2011.
Simon Cowell, fundador y jurado del programa, creó Little Mix al igual que otros grupos para adolescentes que han arrasado en todo el mundo como One Direction, Fifth Harmony, CNCO e impulsó la carrera de artistas como Demi Lovato, también ha recibido un mensaje en esta canción.
"No voy a hacer lo que Simon dice", cantan haciendo un juego de palabras con el famoso juego "Simon dice" para continuar diciendo que no son un "títere en una cuerda" y que "cualquier cosa es mejor que una canción pop para enamorarse".
Con este tema dejan claro que sus vivencias en la industria de la música no han sido todas buenas y parece que Confetti, su próximo álbum de estudio que verá la luz el próximo 6 de noviembre, será un punto de inflexión en la carrera del grupo.
LETRA DE 'NOT A POP SONG' DE LITTLE MIX
They look for picture perfect
Don't look deeper than the surface
Bubble-gum always pops
And stars they fade out life never stops
I don't do what Simon says
Get the message cuz it's read
That's just life it never plays fair
Said to follow any dream
Be a puppet on a string
Works for you but that isn't me
This ain't another pop song ‘bout falling in love
Or a party song bout drinks and drugs
No more singing songs ‘bout breaking my heart
And my lonely nights dancing in the dark
If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever
I'll take it all cuz anything is better
Than another pop song ‘bout falling in love
But if you wanna sing along say
I don't give a what
A hamster on a wheel
That's how it feels trynna be real
These unrealistic expectations
Said we'll make it if we fake it
I don't do what Simon says
Get the message cuz it's read
That's just life it never plays fair
Said to follow any dream
Be a puppet on a string
Works for you but that isn't me
This ain't another pop song ‘bout falling in love
Or a party song bout drinks and drugs
No more singing songs ‘bout breaking my heart
And my lonely nights dancing in the dark
If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever
I'll take it all cuz anything is better
Than another pop song ‘bout falling in love
But if you wanna sing along say
I don't give a what
No broken bottles or glitter on the floor from the night before
Ain't no boy troubles
If that's what you came here for
Then you should know that
This ain't another pop song ‘bout falling in love
Or a party song bout drinks and drugs
No more singing songs ‘bout breaking my heart
And my lonely nights dancing in the dark
If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever
I'll take it all cuz anything is better
Than another pop song ‘bout falling in love
But if you wanna sing along say
I don't give a what
Not a pop song
I don't give a what
Not a pop song
But if you wanna sing along say
I don't give a what