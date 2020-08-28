The Weeknd y Calvin Harris se dejan envolver por el mundo psicodélico de 'Over Now', su primera colaboración

El cantante The Weeknd y el productor musical Calvin Harris se unen por primera vez en ' Over Now ', un tema melódico en el que se deshace de arrepentimientos y pasa página en el terreno amoroso. ¿Feed para Selena Gomez?

Mucho más tranquila que el resto de su álbum, más melódica y más pausada. Así es 'Over Now', la colaboración de The Weeknd con el productor Calvin Harris, con quien une fuerzas por primera vez para un tema que explora la fina linea que separa el R&B del synth-pop.

El vídeo, una experiencia tan futurista como robótica, repasa un mundo ya explorado por Abel Tesfaye en su trabajo con Daft Punk. De hecho, las referencias de ambos clips tienen bastantes elementos en común.

No te confundas demasiado chica, se acabó ahora

Deja de llamarme / No vuelvo

No queda nada que perder chica, se acabó ahora

La letra habla de una relación terminada en la que ya no hay hueco para una segunda oportunidad. The Weeknd repite que no hay opción a una reconciliación y cierra la puerta a cualquier tipo de entendimiento. Muchos aseguran que se trata de un mensaje para su expareja Selena Gomez, con quien mantuvo un breve romance en 2017.

Hace solo unas semanas, el cantante presentaba 'Smile' junto al desaparecido Juice WLRD, su primer tema tras lanzar su disco 'After Hours' a principios de año. Este trabajo que ya supone un hito en la carrera del canadiense gracias a temas como 'Blinding Lights', 'Heartless' o 'In your eyes'.

LETRA DE 'OVER NOW' DE THE WEEKND Y CALVIN HARRIS

Don’t really care if your tears fall down your face

You know you play the victim every time

I know you getting turnt every night

Oh yeah

Your girls ain’t s*** trying to get me off your mind

The same ones who be hitting up my line

They’re not your friends

I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back

This time it got so bad

It’s best for me, it’s best for you

I need you to know that, tried to love you but I forced that

All signs, we ignored that

And it’s not the same

Cause it’s over now

Oh yeah

Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now (oh yeah)

No coming back around (baby)

Nothing left to lose because it’s over now

So I take this just to forget you, I don’t regret those memories

And I swear I’m not trying to test, I wish you the best with the life you lead

But you always need that attention, feeding the press when we don’t speak

But we’re both with somebody else so please stop calling me

I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back

This time it got so bad

It’s not the same

Cause it’s over now

Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now

No coming back around

Nothing left to lose girl it’s over now

Cause it’s over now

Oh yeah

Stop calling me

Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now

Stop calling me

No coming back around

Nothing left to lose girl it’s over now