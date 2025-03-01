BRIT Awards 2025: lista completa de nominados, horario y cómo ver la gala
Los BRIT Awards, conocidos en español como Premios Brit, son los reconocimientos entregados por Industria Fonográfica Británica a la excelencia musical tanto de Reino Unido como a nivel internacional. Este 2025, nombres como los de Dua Lipa o Charli xcx destacan entre la lista de nominados.
Los BRIT Awards 2025 celebran este sábado 1 de marzo su gala para entregar los premios a lo mejor de la música británica e internacional del último año.
Entre todas las categorías de los BRIT Awards 2025, Charli xcx cuenta con cinco nominaciones, seguida de cerca por Dua Lipa, Ezra Collective y The Last Dinner Party con cuatro menciones. A nivel global, Benson Boone, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter o Taylor Swift están nominados como Artista internacional del año.
A qué hora y dónde ver la gala de los BRIT Awards 2025
La ceremonia de los BRIT Awards 2025 podrá seguirse en directo desde España a partir de las 21:00 (a las 20:00 en Canarias) y a través del canal de televisión TCM. Antes, y desde las 17:15, las estrellas de la música desfilarán por la alfombra roja durante tres horas.
Durante la gala, los espectadores podrán disfrutar de actuaciones musicales de artistas como Sabrina Carpenter, JADE, Lola Young, Sam Fender, Myles Smith, Ezra Collectiva, Jorja Smith, Teddy Swims y The Last Dinner Party.
Lista completa de nominados a los BRIT Awards 2025
Álbum del año
- Charli xcx - BRAT
- The Cure - Songs of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy
Artista del año
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Canción del año
- Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS y CamrinWatsin (ft. bbyclose) - Kisses
- Central Cee (ft. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
- Charli xcx ft. Billie Eilish - Guess featuring billie eilish
- Chase y Status y Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson (ft. Rudimental) - Alibi
- JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI
- KSI (ft. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera, Jazzy y D.O.D - Somedays
Mejor nuevo artista
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Grupo del año
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Artista internacional del año
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
Grupo internacional del año
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Canción internacional del año
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM
- Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone (fr. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (ft. Post Malone) - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - MILLION DOLLAR BABY
Actuación alternativa/rock
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Actuación dance
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Fred Again
- Nia Archives
Actuación hip hop/grime/rap
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
Actuación pop
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Actuación R&B
- Cleo Sol
- FLO
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- RAYE