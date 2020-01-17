Jonas Brothers y sus mujeres hacen una oda al cine recreando escenas míticas en 'What A Man Gotta Do'

Joe , Nick y Kevin presentan nuevo single, titulado 'What A Man Gotta Do' , y lo hacen con un con un vídeo muy especial en el que recrean escenas icónicas de películas como ' Grease' , 'Un gran amor' o 'Risky Business' junto con sus mujeres, Sophie Turner , Priyanka Chopra y Danielle Jonas . Este es el primer lanzamiento de 2020 de los Jonas Brothers , que aterrizarán en España con su gira .

Los Jonas Brothers en el videoclip de 'What A Man Gotta Do' / Instagram @jonasbrothers

La nueva propuesta musical de Jonas Brothers es 'What A Man Gotta Do', un tema alegre que viene acompañado de un videoclip con mucho humor y protagonizado por Joe, Nick y Kevin junto con sus esposas.

A través de las imágenes, los hermanos homenajean a las películas clásicas. La primera escena recreada es la de Tom Cruise en 'Risky Business', Nick aparece como el actor, con una camisa blanca, sin pantalones y con calcetines, deslizándose y bailando con mucho estilo, como también lo hace su mujer Priyanka Chopra.

Seguidamente, aparecen Joe Jonas y Sophie Turner imitando la coreografía 'Born to Hand Jive' de John Travolta y Olivia Newton-John en 'Grease', donde Danny Zuko y Sandy bailan en el gimnasio de una escuela. Además, en esta escena hay el cameo del actor Matthew Modine, conocido por su papel en 'La chaqueta metálica' o en 'Stranger Things'.

Pero Kevin y Danielle también tienen su momento y son los encargados de emular a los personajes Lloyd Dobler y Diane Court en el film 'Un gran amor'. En esta escena, el cameo es de su perro Riley, que además debuta como actor.

'What A Man Gotta Do' llega después del lanzamiento de [[LINK:INTERNO|||News|||5dca95987ed1a80846465916|||'Like It’s Christmas']], su canción navideña, y de 'Only Human', un tema con el que la banda hace un viaje en el tiempo y se inspiró en los años 80.

Asimismo, el videoclip de este nuevo single vuelve a reunir a los Jonas Brothers con sus mujeres, que también protagonizaron el videoclip de 'Sucker', la canción con la que los hermanos se reunieron después de seis años.

LETRA DE 'WHAT A MAN GOTTA DO' DE JONAS BROTHERS

Cut my heart about one, two times

Don't need to question the reason, I'm yours, I'm yours

I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile

'Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, all yours

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

You ain’t trying to be wasting time

On stupid people and cheap lines, I'm sure, I'm sure

So I'd give a million dollars just to go grab me by the collar

And I’m gonna be lost, be lost

I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, I'm yours, woo!

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Tell me what a man gotta do?

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do, yeah?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta say? (What a man gotta say?)

What a man gotta pray? (What a man gotta pray?)

To be your last good night and your first good day (Aay)

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (Woah)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta do? (Hey, baby)

What a man gotta prove? (What a man gotta prove?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

EL REGRESO DE LOS JONAS BROTHERS

Nick, Joe y Kevin se separaron en 2013, cuando tomaron la decisión de tomar caminos separados. Sin embargo, en marzo de 2019 volvieron a cantar juntos y anunciaron su regreso de la forma más divertida a través de sus redes sociales y con un Carpool Karaoke con James Corden, que les dedicó una semana en su programa.

Además de su nuevo lanzamiento, los Jonas Brothers también anunciaron su vuelta a los escenarios con una gira de conciertos que aterrizará en España: el 16 de febrero en Madrid y el 17 de febrero en Barcelona.