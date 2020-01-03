Justin Bieber nos derrite con su delicioso y esperado nuevo single ‘Yummy’

‘Yummy’ es un mediotiempo con tintes de trap y R&B, con estribillo pegadizo y aires melancólicos cargados de autotune, que recuerdan a la música Drake, e incluso Chris Brown o The Weeknd, con alguna reminiscencia a Ariana Grande en el “Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy”.

Bieber había generado mucha expectación en torno al lanzamiento de este single, adelanto del que será su nuevo álbum después de Purpose, pero aunque el sugerente estribillo se pega tanto como el helado de máquina que vemos caer sin pausa durante el lyric vídeo, no parece que vaya a convertiste en un exitazo duradero, como pasara con ‘Sorry’, ‘What Do You Mean’ o ‘Love Yourself’.

‘Yummy’, que podría traducirse como ‘sabroso’ o ‘delicioso’, ha sido compuesto por el propio Bieber junto a Ashley Boyd, Daniel Hackett, Poo Bear y Sasha Sirota. En la coproducción, repiten Bear y Sirota junto a Kid Culture.

LAS TRES FECHAS CLAVES DE BIEBER

Lo prometido es deuda, y Justin Bieber había anunciado tres fechas para que anotáramos en la agenda. El 24 y el 31 de diciembre, y 3 de enero de 2020. Así, en plena Nochebuena, nos regaló el anuncio de su regreso, con nuevo álbum, gira, y este esperado nuevo single, ‘Yummy’, que llegaría el 3 de enero, ¡y por fin podemos escucharlo! Aunque en Nochevieja, el 31 de diciembre, ya nos había adelantado unos segundos, emboscados en el tráiler del documental que ha grabado para YouTube, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'. ¿Tendrá relación con el nombre de su próximo álbum?

Este documental, narra los últimos años del cantante, desde la cancelación de la gira de Purpose, que acabó con Bieber en uno de sus peores momentos, con problemas de estrés, abuso de sustancias, e incluso depresión; hasta la actualidad, con su acercamiento a la religión y su boda con la modelo Hailey Baldwin, con imágenes inéditas del enlace. 'Justin Bieber: Season' estará disponible por episodios –en abierto y con publicidad- a partir de 27 de enero en YouTube. Si lo quieres sin anuncios, toca pasar por caja de Mr. Google a razón de 12 dólales/mes.

LETRA DE ‘YUMMY’, DE JUSTIN BIEBER

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

__________________

Bonafide stallion

It ain't no stable, no, you stay on the run

Ain't on the side, you're number one

Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done)

__________________

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

__________________

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

__________________

Standin' up, keep me on the rise

Lost control of myself, I'm compromised

You're incriminating, no disguise (No disguise)

And you ain't never runnin' low on supplies

__________________

Fifty-fifty, love the way you split it

Hundred racks, help me spend it, babe

Light a match, get litty, babe

That jet set, watch the sunset kinda, yeah, yeah

Rollin' eyes back in my head, make my toes curl, yeah, yeah

__________________

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy (You stay flexin' on me)

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum (Yeah, yeah)

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way

__________________

Hop in the Lambo', I'm on my way

Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face

I'm elated that you are my lady

You got the yum, yum, yum, yum

You got the yum, yum-yum, woah

Woah-ooh

__________________

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Yeah, you got that yummy-yum

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

Any night, any day

Say the word, on my way

Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe (Yeah, babe)

In the mornin' or the late

Say the word, on my way