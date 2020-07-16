Katy Perry se convierte en un peculiar payaso luciendo embarazo y sentido del humor en 'Smile'

Katy Perry está a punto de ser madre, pero este año será por partida doble: su primer hijo con Orlando Bloom y nuevo álbum, que verá la luz el próximo 14 de agosto. Pero mientras esperamos, la cantante ha querido sorprendernos con el colorido vídeo de su último single 'Smile', que dará nombre al álbum.

En el videoclip, vemos a Katy Perry convertida en una divertida y entrañable payasa, luciendo embarazo y recordándonos lo agradecida que se siente, al tiempo que nos pide algo muy sencillo, pero que a veces cuesta mucho conseguir: que sonriamos. "Sí, me siento agradecida / Chúpate esa, cariño, me siento agraciada / Debo decir que ha pasado cierto tiempo / pero ahora tengo mi sonrisa de vuelta", dice la canción:

La imagen de Katy en el vídeo dista de la que nos mostraba la portada del single, en la que aparecía como una payasa con expresión triste, y que no ha gustado mucho a sus fans porque presagiaba un tema con aire reflexivo y pesaroso. ¡Pero nada de eso! Katy Perry vuelve a sonreír y lo deja más claro que nunca en este tema con toques disco y el inconfundible sello de la cantante de 'I Kissed a Girl'.

'Never Worn White', 'Daisies' o 'Harleys in Hawaii', fueron los primeros adelantos del nuevo trabajo discográfico de la artista, donde podemos ver a una Katy Perry resplandeciente, segura de sí misma en este nuevo papel de madre y artista, principalmente en el vídeo de 'Never Worn White.'

PROBLEMAS PERSONALES Y PROFESIONALES

Este nuevo álbum llega tres años después de su anterior disco, 'Witness', que hizo números de ventas muy inferiores a los que Perry estaba acostumbrada. Este fracaso hizo que la cantante perdiese la sonrisa, y unido a la ruptura con Orlando Bloom, provocó un huracán de tristeza que hizo que incluso pensase en el suicidio. "Había roto con mi novio, que ahora es el futuro padre de mi bebé. Y estaba emocionada por volar alto en mi siguiente álbum. Pero no volé alto, me estrellé", confesó la cantante, que encontró la esperanza gracias a la fe y la gratitud.

"No sé si mi sonrisa fue alguna vez completamente mía pero estuve mucho tiempo viviendo de la validación, amor y admiración del mundo, y de repente todo cambió", contó en una reciente entrevista.

SMILE LLEGA EL 14 DE AGOSTO

Aunque la mayoría de canciones no han salido a la luz, en el disco encontraremos temas como 'Never Really Over', 'Daisies', 'Smile' y 'Harleys in Hawaii'.

LETRA DE 'SMILE' DE KATY PERRY

.

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

.

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin' through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

.

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God's protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin'

.

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

.

I'm 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

.

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright, need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)

A Mona Lisa masterpiece (Now I'm)

.

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (C'mon, smile, woo)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful (So grateful)

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

.

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally (Oh)

.

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Woo, smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

.

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh)

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh, oh)

.

Fuente: Genius