La noche de chicas de Ariana Grande, Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion en el remix de '34+35'

Ariana Grande es experta en formar tríos musicales cargados de 'girl power'. Desde el ya clásico 'Bang Bang', junto a Jessie J y Nicki Minaj; repitiendo con la rapera en 'Monopoly', junto a Victoria Monet; o más recientemente con Lana del Rey y Miley Cyrus en 'Don't Call Me Angel', para la BSO de la nueva película de Los Ángeles de Charlie.

Ahora la artista repite la fórmula junto a dos de las artistas revelación más importantes del momento: Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion. Y lo hace para el remix de '34+35'.

Si en el videoclip del tema original Ariana se inspiraba en mujeres científicas, todo con el aire de los años 70 que inició en 'Positions', donde se convertía en la presidenta de los Estados Unidos; el vídeo de este remix es muy diferente.

Inspirado en la misma década que los anteriores, en esta ocasión las tres artistas se encuentran en un hotel de lujo donde disfrutan de una 'noche de chicas' con champagne y otros caprichos.

El motivo de este remix no es otro que volver a darle un impulso a Positions, que el próximo 19 de febrero tendrá su edición deluxe donde podremos encontrar este tema junto a otros tres más y una misteriosa pista 15.

Ariana Grande lanzó Positions el pasado 30 de octubre, y aunque no ha alcanzado el éxito de sus anteriores, Thank U Next y Sweetener, no le ha ido nada mal.

Pero parece que la artista quiere convertirlo en un bombazo como sus predecesores con esta nueva reedición.

LETRA DE '34+35 REMIX', DE ARIANA GRANDE, DOJA CAT Y MEGAN THEE STALION

Hmm

You might think I'm crazy

The way I've been cravin'

If I put it quite plainly

Just gimme them babies

So, what you doing tonight?

Better say, "doin' you right" (yeah)

Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (yeah)

I don't wanna keep you up (you up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee)

And I've been eating healthy (and I've been eating healthy)

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky)

Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can we stay up all night fuck a jet lag

You bring your fine ass and over night bag

Add up the numbers or get behind that

Play and rewind that

Listen you’ll find that

I want that six nine without Tekashi

And I want your body

And I make it obvious

Wake up the neighbors

We got an audience

They hear the clapping

But we not applauding ’em

Six o’clock and I’m crushing

Then it get to Seven o’clock now he want it

When it hit eight o clock we said fuck it

Forget your girl, pretend that I’m her

Come make the cat purr

Come make my back hurt aye

Making that squirt

And rain and shower and spray

Now that’s perfect baby

We don’t sleep enough but imma keep you up

If you could keep it up

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Rock you like a baby

But you know I’m bout to keep you up

Welcome to my channel and

Today I’m bout to teach you sum

I can make you pop legs up like a can can

Wake the neighbors up

Make it sound like the band playing

Bitch, let me get cute

He’s about to come through

I’ve been in the shower for about a whole hour

He finna act a dog in it

So he get the bald kitty

Netflix or Hulu baby you choose

I’m up like Starbucks

3 pumps ooh

This pussy good for ya health call it super food

When I’m by myself DIY like its YouTube

Bad bad bitch

All the boys wanna spank me left him on read

Girlfriend need to thank me

Make his toes point

Ballerina no tutu

Baby im the best

I don’t know what the rest do

Dive in the water like a private island

34 35 we can 69 it

And I been a bad girl

But this pussy on the good list

I hope that you ain't tired

We ain't stoppin’ ‘til I finish

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)

Fuck me 'til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

It means I wanna 69 with you aww shit

Math class

They know what’s good