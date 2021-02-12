La noche de chicas de Ariana Grande, Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion en el remix de '34+35'
Ariana Grande se ha unido con Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion para el remix de '34+35', uno de los éxitos de su último álbum Positions. El motivo de esta colaboración no es otro que anunciar la edición deluxe de este trabajo, que verá la luz el próximo 19 de febrero.
Doja Cat, Ariana Grande y Megan Thee Stallion en el vídeo de '3435 remix' / Republic Records
Ariana Grande es experta en formar tríos musicales cargados de 'girl power'. Desde el ya clásico 'Bang Bang', junto a Jessie J y Nicki Minaj; repitiendo con la rapera en 'Monopoly', junto a Victoria Monet; o más recientemente con Lana del Rey y Miley Cyrus en 'Don't Call Me Angel', para la BSO de la nueva película de Los Ángeles de Charlie.
Ahora la artista repite la fórmula junto a dos de las artistas revelación más importantes del momento: Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion. Y lo hace para el remix de '34+35'.
Si en el videoclip del tema original Ariana se inspiraba en mujeres científicas, todo con el aire de los años 70 que inició en 'Positions', donde se convertía en la presidenta de los Estados Unidos; el vídeo de este remix es muy diferente.
Inspirado en la misma década que los anteriores, en esta ocasión las tres artistas se encuentran en un hotel de lujo donde disfrutan de una 'noche de chicas' con champagne y otros caprichos.
El motivo de este remix no es otro que volver a darle un impulso a Positions, que el próximo 19 de febrero tendrá su edición deluxe donde podremos encontrar este tema junto a otros tres más y una misteriosa pista 15.
Ariana Grande lanzó Positions el pasado 30 de octubre, y aunque no ha alcanzado el éxito de sus anteriores, Thank U Next y Sweetener, no le ha ido nada mal.
Pero parece que la artista quiere convertirlo en un bombazo como sus predecesores con esta nueva reedición.
LETRA DE '34+35 REMIX', DE ARIANA GRANDE, DOJA CAT Y MEGAN THEE STALION
Hmm
You might think I'm crazy
The way I've been cravin'
If I put it quite plainly
Just gimme them babies
So, what you doing tonight?
Better say, "doin' you right" (yeah)
Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (yeah)
I don't wanna keep you up (you up)
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee)
And I've been eating healthy (and I've been eating healthy)
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky)
Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can we stay up all night fuck a jet lag
You bring your fine ass and over night bag
Add up the numbers or get behind that
Play and rewind that
Listen you’ll find that
I want that six nine without Tekashi
And I want your body
And I make it obvious
Wake up the neighbors
We got an audience
They hear the clapping
But we not applauding ’em
Six o’clock and I’m crushing
Then it get to Seven o’clock now he want it
When it hit eight o clock we said fuck it
Forget your girl, pretend that I’m her
Come make the cat purr
Come make my back hurt aye
Making that squirt
And rain and shower and spray
Now that’s perfect baby
We don’t sleep enough but imma keep you up
If you could keep it up
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Rock you like a baby
But you know I’m bout to keep you up
Welcome to my channel and
Today I’m bout to teach you sum
I can make you pop legs up like a can can
Wake the neighbors up
Make it sound like the band playing
Bitch, let me get cute
He’s about to come through
I’ve been in the shower for about a whole hour
He finna act a dog in it
So he get the bald kitty
Netflix or Hulu baby you choose
I’m up like Starbucks
3 pumps ooh
This pussy good for ya health call it super food
When I’m by myself DIY like its YouTube
Bad bad bitch
All the boys wanna spank me left him on read
Girlfriend need to thank me
Make his toes point
Ballerina no tutu
Baby im the best
I don’t know what the rest do
Dive in the water like a private island
34 35 we can 69 it
And I been a bad girl
But this pussy on the good list
I hope that you ain't tired
We ain't stoppin’ ‘til I finish
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)
Fuck me 'til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
It means I wanna 69 with you aww shit
Math class
They know what’s good