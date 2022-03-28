Premios Oscar 2022: lista completa de ganadores
Consulta la lista completa de los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2022.
La 94ª ceremonia de los premios Oscar, celebrada en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, ha estado de lo más emocionante.
No han faltado las actuaciones musicales para amenizar la noche. Beyoncé ha sido la encargada de inaugurar la ceremonia a ritmo de Be Alive; más tarde le ha tocado el turno a Sebastián Yatra, que ha llenado de magia la noche interpretando Dos oruguitas. Tras ellos, Luis Fonsi y Becky G han puesto a todo el mundo a bailar a ritmo de Nadie habla de Bruno y Billie Eilish ha emocionado con No time to die, junto a su hermano Finneas.
Listado completo de ganadores a los premios Oscar
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Belfast
- CODA
- No mires arriba
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- El poder del perro
- West Side Story
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion - El poder del perro
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA
- Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - El poder del perro'
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick, Boom
- Will Smith - El método Williams
- Denzel Washington- La tragedia de Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA
- Jessica Chastain - Los ojos de Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - La hija oscura
- Penélope Cruz - Madres paralelas
- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - CODA GANADOR
- Jesse Plemons - El poder del perro
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - El poder del perro
- J.K Simmons - Being the Ricardos
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Jesse Buckley - La hija oscura
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story GANADORA
- Kirsten Dunst - El poder del perro
- Judi Dench - Belfast
- Aunjanue Ellis- El método Williams
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Drive my car (Japón) GANADORA
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- La peor persona del mundo (Noruega)
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast GANADORA
- Adam McKay y David Sirota - No mires arriba
- Zach Baylin - El método Williams
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt - La peor persona del mundo
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Jane Campion - El poder del perro
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth - Dune
- Sian Heder - CODA GANADORA
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - La hija oscura
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe- Drive My Car
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- Madres paralelas
- No mires arriba
- Dune GANADORA
- Encanto
- El poder del perro
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- Be Alive - El método Williams
- Dos oruguitas - Encanto
- No Time to Die - Sin tiempo para morir
- Down to Joy - Belfast
- Somehow You Do - 4 días
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- Los Mitchells contra las máquinas
- Encanto GANADORA
- Flee
- Luca
- Raya y el último dragón
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (...or, when the revolution not be televised) GANADOR
- Writing With Fire
MEJOR MONTAJE
- No mires arriba
- Dune GANADORA
- El método Williams
- El poder del perro
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dune GANADORA
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- El poder del perro
- La tragedia de Macbeth
- West Side Story
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Dune GANADORA
- Free Guy
- Sin tiempo para morir
- Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Cruella GANADORA
- Cyrano
- Dune
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- West Side Story
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- The Windshield Wiper GANADOR
- Bestia
- Affairs of the Art
- Boxballet
- Peti Roja
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball GANADOR
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye GANADOR
- On my mind
- Please hold
MEJOR SONIDO
- Belfast
- Dune GANADORA
- 'Sin tiempo para morir
- El poder del perro
- West Side Story
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- El rey de Zamunda
- Cruella
- Dune
- Los ojos de Tammy Faye GANADORA
- La casa de Gucci