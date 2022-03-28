Premios Oscar 2022: lista completa de ganadores

La 94ª ceremonia de los premios Oscar, celebrada en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, ha estado de lo más emocionante.

No han faltado las actuaciones musicales para amenizar la noche. Beyoncé ha sido la encargada de inaugurar la ceremonia a ritmo de Be Alive; más tarde le ha tocado el turno a Sebastián Yatra, que ha llenado de magia la noche interpretando Dos oruguitas. Tras ellos, Luis Fonsi y Becky G han puesto a todo el mundo a bailar a ritmo de Nadie habla de Bruno y Billie Eilish ha emocionado con No time to die, junto a su hermano Finneas.

Listado completo de ganadores a los premios Oscar

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Belfast

CODA

No mires arriba

Drive My Car

Dune

El método Williams

Licorice Pizza

El poder del perro

West Side Story

El callejón de las almas perdidas

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

- Jane Campion - El poder del perro

- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR PROTAGONISTA

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

- Benedict Cumberbatch - El poder del perro'

- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick, Boom

- Will Smith - El método Williams

- Denzel Washington- La tragedia de Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ PROTAGONISTA

Jessica Chastain - Los ojos de Tammy Faye

- Olivia Colman - La hija oscura

- Penélope Cruz - Madres paralelas

- Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

- Kristen Stewart - Spencer

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

- Troy Kotsur - CODA GANADOR

- Jesse Plemons - El poder del perro

- Kodi Smit-McPhee - El poder del perro

- J.K Simmons - Being the Ricardos

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jesse Buckley - La hija oscura

- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story GANADORA

- Kirsten Dunst - El poder del perro

- Judi Dench - Belfast

- Aunjanue Ellis- El método Williams

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Drive my car (Japón) GANADORA

(Japón) Flee (Dinamarca)

(Dinamarca) F ue la mano de Dios (Italia)

(Italia) Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

(Bután) La peor persona del mundo (Noruega)

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast GANADORA

- Adam McKay y David Sirota - No mires arriba

- Zach Baylin - El método Williams

- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

- Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt - La peor persona del mundo

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Jane Campion - El poder del perro

- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve y Eric Roth - Dune

- Sian Heder - CODA GANADORA

- Maggie Gyllenhaal - La hija oscura

- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe- Drive My Car

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Madres paralelas

No mires arriba

Dune GANADORA

Encanto

El poder del perro

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Be Alive - El método Williams

Dos oruguitas - Encanto

No Time to Die - Sin tiempo para morir

Down to Joy - Belfast

Somehow You Do - 4 días

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Los Mitchells contra las máquinas

Encanto GANADORA

Flee

Luca

Raya y el último dragón

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...or, when the revolution not be televised) GANADOR

Writing With Fire

MEJOR MONTAJE

No mires arriba

Dune GANADORA

El método Williams

El poder del perro

Tick, Tick … Boom!

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Dune GANADORA

El callejón de las almas perdidas

El poder del perro

La tragedia de Macbeth

West Side Story

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dune GANADORA

Free Guy

Sin tiempo para morir

Shang-Chi y la leyenda de los diez anillos

Spider-Man: No Way Home

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Cruella GANADORA

Cyrano

Dune

El callejón de las almas perdidas

West Side Story

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

The Windshield Wiper GANADOR

Bestia

Affairs of the Art

Boxballet

Peti Roja

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball GANADOR

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye GANADOR

On my mind

Please hold

MEJOR SONIDO

Belfast

Dune GANADORA

'Sin tiempo para morir

El poder del perro

West Side Story

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA