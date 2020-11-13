Katy Perry se une a Aitana y Tiësto: Así suena el remix de 'Resilient'

Tras varios rumores, se ha confirmado la colaboración entre Katy Perry y Aitana, que han unido sus voces en el remix de 'Resilient' y lo han hecho junto con Tiësto.

En esta nueva versión, Aitana se acerca al público latino cantando en spanglish mientras que Tiësto es el encargado de darle un sonido más electrónico.

'Resilient' forma parte de Smile, el último álbum de Katy Perry. En este 2020, la cantante ha vuelto por todo lo alto y, a pesar de ser un año extraño, lo está aprovechando al máximo.

Además de publicar nuevo disco, que supone su regreso a su sonido pop más convencional -y también más maduro- después de Witness (2017), la artista también se ha estrenado como mamá y ha tenido su primera hija, Daisy Dove Bloom, con Orlando Bloom.

El remix de 'Resilient' significa un gran salto en la carrera de Aitana. En poco más de tres años, Aitana ha pasado de ser una auténtica desconocida a convertirtse en una de las artistas españolas más internacionales y ya tiene un buen recorrido musical en cuanto a colaboraciones se refiere. Uno de sus últimos éxitos ha sido junto a Sebastián Yatra y su tema 'Corazón sin vida'.

Por otra parte, Aitana ha anunciado el lanzamiento de su segundo disco, que se titulará 11 Razones y se lanzará el próximo 11 de diciembre. Además, la artista ha revelado su tracklist que contará con grandes colaboraciones como Beret, Natalia Lacunza, Álvaro Díaz y Pole y las ya conocidas con Sebastián Yatra y Cali y el Dandee.

LETRA DE 'RESILIENT' REMIX DE KATY PERRY, AITANA Y TIËSTO

I know there’s gotta be rain

If I want the rainbows

And I know the higher I climb

The harder the wind blows

Yeah, I’ve gone to sleep

Night after night punching a pillow

But do you know the darker the night

The brighter the skies glow

‘Cause I am resilient

A full flower moment

Won’t let the concrete hold me back

Oh no

I am resilient

Born to be brilliant

You’ll see me grow right through the cracks

Yeah, ‘cause you’re gonna watch this flower grow right through the cracks

I’ve got to shed all the skin

If I want the distance

Let the sun in

Pull out the weeds

And focus my vision

‘Cause there’s no mistakes

Just bends and breaks and friction

But do you know the hotter the fire

The purer the gold is

‘Cause I am resilient

A full flower moment

Won’t let the concrete hold me back

Oh yeah

I am resilient

Born to be brilliant

I’m gonna grow right through the cracks

‘Cause I died every winter

But survived all the weather

Look at me now, look at me now

I’m in full bloom

Yeah, they tried to poison the water

But I was a little stronger

Look at me now, look at me now

Light up the room

‘Cause I am resilient

A full flower moment

Won’t let the concrete hold me back, no

I am resilient

Born to be brilliant

I’m gonna grow right through the cracks

Oh, you’re gonna watch this flower grow right through the cracks