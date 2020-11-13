Katy Perry se une a Aitana y Tiësto: Así suena el remix de 'Resilient'
Aitana hace el salto a Estados Unidos de la mano de Katy Perry y Tiësto. La californiana presenta el remix de 'Resilient' junto con la joven artista española, que canta en su idioma natal e inglés, y el DJ internacional que aporta los sonidos más electrónicos a la canción.
Katy Perry se une a Aitana y Tiësto para el remix de 'Resilient' / europafm.com
Tras varios rumores, se ha confirmado la colaboración entre Katy Perry y Aitana, que han unido sus voces en el remix de 'Resilient' y lo han hecho junto con Tiësto.
En esta nueva versión, Aitana se acerca al público latino cantando en spanglish mientras que Tiësto es el encargado de darle un sonido más electrónico.
'Resilient' forma parte de Smile, el último álbum de Katy Perry. En este 2020, la cantante ha vuelto por todo lo alto y, a pesar de ser un año extraño, lo está aprovechando al máximo.
Además de publicar nuevo disco, que supone su regreso a su sonido pop más convencional -y también más maduro- después de Witness (2017), la artista también se ha estrenado como mamá y ha tenido su primera hija, Daisy Dove Bloom, con Orlando Bloom.
El remix de 'Resilient' significa un gran salto en la carrera de Aitana. En poco más de tres años, Aitana ha pasado de ser una auténtica desconocida a convertirtse en una de las artistas españolas más internacionales y ya tiene un buen recorrido musical en cuanto a colaboraciones se refiere. Uno de sus últimos éxitos ha sido junto a Sebastián Yatra y su tema 'Corazón sin vida'.
Por otra parte, Aitana ha anunciado el lanzamiento de su segundo disco, que se titulará 11 Razones y se lanzará el próximo 11 de diciembre. Además, la artista ha revelado su tracklist que contará con grandes colaboraciones como Beret, Natalia Lacunza, Álvaro Díaz y Pole y las ya conocidas con Sebastián Yatra y Cali y el Dandee.
LETRA DE 'RESILIENT' REMIX DE KATY PERRY, AITANA Y TIËSTO
I know there’s gotta be rain
If I want the rainbows
And I know the higher I climb
The harder the wind blows
Yeah, I’ve gone to sleep
Night after night punching a pillow
But do you know the darker the night
The brighter the skies glow
‘Cause I am resilient
A full flower moment
Won’t let the concrete hold me back
Oh no
I am resilient
Born to be brilliant
You’ll see me grow right through the cracks
Yeah, ‘cause you’re gonna watch this flower grow right through the cracks
I’ve got to shed all the skin
If I want the distance
Let the sun in
Pull out the weeds
And focus my vision
‘Cause there’s no mistakes
Just bends and breaks and friction
But do you know the hotter the fire
The purer the gold is
‘Cause I am resilient
A full flower moment
Won’t let the concrete hold me back
Oh yeah
I am resilient
Born to be brilliant
I’m gonna grow right through the cracks
‘Cause I died every winter
But survived all the weather
Look at me now, look at me now
I’m in full bloom
Yeah, they tried to poison the water
But I was a little stronger
Look at me now, look at me now
Light up the room
‘Cause I am resilient
A full flower moment
Won’t let the concrete hold me back, no
I am resilient
Born to be brilliant
I’m gonna grow right through the cracks
Oh, you’re gonna watch this flower grow right through the cracks